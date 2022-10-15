Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nitish Kumar's Boat Collides With JP Setu Pillar, All Safe Onboard

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape on Saturday when the steamer carrying him collided with a pillar of JP Setu here when he went to inspect Chhath Ghat on the bank of the Ganga.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 8:10 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape on Saturday when the steamer carrying him collided with a pillar of JP Setu here when he went to inspect Chhath Ghat on the bank of the Ganga.

The boat did not suffer any significant damage and all people onboard were safe, district magistrate of Patna Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

“The incident took place when the steamer developed some technical snag and hit a pillar of the JP Setu. The chief minister and others onboard were safely shifted into another steamer and they carried on with the inspection,” Singh told PTI.

The inspection was being carried out in view of the coming Chhath Puja, which is one of the biggest festivals of the state in which thousands of devotees take a dip in the holy river.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bihar District Magistrate Of Patna Chandrasekhar Singh Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Pillar Of JP Setu Chhath Ghat Bank Of The Ganga Biggest Festivals Of The State
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child