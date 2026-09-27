Bihar BJP MP Criticises Samrat Choudhary Govt Over Law And Order Amid Sexual Harassment Cases

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Shambhu Sharan Patel has criticised Bihar’s policing.
Videos of alleged harassment in Jamui, Samastipur and Banka have triggered police investigations and arrests.
The RJD has also demanded accountability over the alleged disclosure of the Jamui victim’s identity in a post from the Chief Minister’s Office.
The Samrat Choudhary government in Bihar is facing criticism from within the ruling BJP over law and order, even as the Opposition steps up its attack on the state administration following a series of videos showing alleged sexual harassment of girls across the state.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Shambhu Sharan Patel on Saturday said policing had “collapsed” in Bihar and called for a change of the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP). His remarks add pressure on the state government, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also holding the home portfolio.
“Bihar mein policing charmara gayi hai (policing in Bihar has collapsed),” Patel told reporters, calling for a “thorough overhaul” of the law-and-order machinery.
BJP MP Says Criminals ‘No Longer Fear The Law’
Patel said he had personally experienced difficulties while trying to seek police intervention in a case involving a girl.
“I called the Patna administration following an incident involving a girl, but the SSP did not pick up my call. No FIR has been registered in the case so far,” he said.
The BJP MP said his position within the ruling party limited his ability to publicly criticise the government, but argued that the NDA had received a mandate to provide good governance and maintain law and order.
“My hands are tied as part of the ruling party, but the public gave us a mandate to deliver good governance and keep law and order intact,” Patel said.
His comments came as several videos of alleged harassment of girls surfaced in Bihar over the past week, triggering police action and a political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the RJD-led Opposition.
The latest controversy centres on Samastipur, where RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav shared a video on X that he described as the third such incident from the district. Samastipur is the Assembly constituency of senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.
Tejashwi criticised the state administration without naming the chief minister, alleging that there was no accountability for the police and administration. He also accused NDA ministers of attempting to dismiss such incidents as isolated cases.
The claims and political characterisations by the Opposition have not been independently established.
Series Of Videos Puts Bihar Govt Under Pressure
The Samastipur video followed an earlier case in which a girl was allegedly harassed, pulled by her hair and subjected to abusive remarks by a group of youths on a bypass road. Four accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody, with an FIR registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.
Another purported video from Samastipur showed people allegedly harassing a girl on a road under Musrigharari police station. Police said four suspects were identified and Dharmendra Sahni was arrested within five hours of receiving information. The accused were booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act and Information Technology Act, police said.
In Jamui, a video showed youths allegedly surrounding and harassing two teenage students in a hilly area. Police subsequently apprehended three juveniles and arrested two others, identified as Nandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav. Police said Nandan was shot in the leg while resisting arrest.
A separate video from Banka showed people allegedly harassing and assaulting a girl at Mandar Hill. Police later said the incident had occurred on June 3 and that three suspects, who were working as migrant labourers outside Bihar, had been identified.
The cases have also brought renewed scrutiny of the Chief Minister’s Office after an official CMO social media account posted a photograph of the Jamui victim.
Tejashwi on Saturday demanded an FIR against the CMO, while RJD MP Misa Bharti had filed a complaint at Sachivalaya police station a day earlier against CMO staff over the post. The RJD has alleged that publishing the victim's photograph amounted to disclosure of her identity and sought action under POCSO.
BJP sources, meanwhile, said the government had intensified its crackdown on social media posts involving such incidents. A BJP leader also said Choudhary had urged people to stay away from online “reels” and focus on real-life issues.
The political dispute comes as police investigations continue into the separate cases, with the government facing demands from both Opposition parties and a section of its own ranks for stronger action on law and order.