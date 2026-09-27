Two Giant Pandas Fly From China To Atlanta: What Is The New Loan About?

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Two giant pandas from China are heading to Zoo Atlanta under a new loan agreement, reviving the zoo's 25-year panda partnership with China after its previous pandas returned in 2024

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Representational Photo Photo: Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
Summary of this article

  • Two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, are being sent from China to Zoo Atlanta under a conservation and loan arrangement with Chinese authorities.

  • Their arrival revives Zoo Atlanta's long-running panda programme, which ended temporarily after four pandas were returned to China in 2024 following a 25-year partnership.

  • The new loan is part of China's broader panda diplomacy and conservation partnerships, while the pandas are also expected to contribute to breeding and conservation efforts.

Two giant pandas from China are on their way to Zoo Atlanta, marking the return of the animals to the US zoo after its previous pandas were sent back to China in 2024.

The new arrivals, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, are being sent under a loan arrangement between Chinese authorities and Zoo Atlanta. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced their arrival during his visit to Washington earlier this week, describing the pandas as an example of friendship between the Chinese and American people, ABC News reported.

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Who Are The Two Pandas Heading To Atlanta?

Ping Ping is a male giant panda, while Fu Shuang is a female. Both were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China.

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The pair were selected for the Atlanta programme under a conservation agreement involving Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. The animals are expected to undergo quarantine after arriving in the US, with Chinese veterinarians and keepers working alongside staff at the Atlanta zoo.

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The pandas are also expected to play a role in breeding efforts. Their selection took into account factors including their age, health and temperament, according to reports.

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Why Is China Sending Pandas To The US Again?

The arrival marks a renewal of Zoo Atlanta's long-running relationship with China.

The zoo previously housed four giant pandas — Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun. Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived in Atlanta in 1999, and the pair went on to have seven cubs during their time there. All four pandas eventually returned to China in 2024, ending a 25-year partnership and leaving Zoo Atlanta without giant pandas for a period, ABC News reported.

China has historically used giant panda exchanges and loans as a form of international engagement, often described as “panda diplomacy”. The animals have become closely associated with China's diplomatic outreach and conservation partnerships with other countries.

For Atlanta, however, the arrival also represents the return of a popular attraction and the continuation of a decades-long conservation relationship with Chinese institutions.

Xi said Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, “will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta and meet with the American people” in “a few days.” He called it “a piece of good news” and hailed the panda loan program as an example of “friendship between the Chinese and Americans,” according to ABC News.

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