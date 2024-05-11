Meet The 'Panda Dogs': China Zoo's Creative Twist On Chow Chows Sparks Controversy

What's black and white and making headlines? The latest addition to a Chinese zoo: "panda dogs." Addressing the absence of giant pandas, Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province got creative. Their solution? Introducing two "panda dogs."
Video footage captured in early May showcases these fluffy newcomers. With wagging tails and black ears and eye markings on white fur, they roam their zoo habitat.
These panda dogs might ring a bell—they're actually Chow Chow puppies dyed to mimic pandas. Local media in Jiangsu Province confirmed the clever ruse to Newsflare: these adorable imposters are indeed Chow Chows sporting a panda-inspired makeover.
As reported by the outlet, a spokesperson from the zoo also verified that the panda dogs were actually Chow Chows acquired by the zoo and dyed after their request to host giant pandas was rejected.
The spokesperson further noted that despite the revelation of the panda dogs' true nature, they continue to attract visitors to the zoo with their charming appearance.
As per NBC News, a zoo official informed the outlet that the panda dogs are still being showcased as of May 10. In response to criticism regarding the decision to dye the dogs, the zoo defended its choice, stating to Qilu Evening News, "Normal people dye their hair. Dogs can dye their hair, too."
The American Kennel Club describes Chow Chows as the "all-purpose dog of ancient China." Renowned for their fluffy, sturdy build, the breed typically displays a range of coat colors such as red, black, blue, cinnamon, or cream. Although not naturally adorned with panda-like markings, Chow Chows are distinguished by their distinct appearance.
While Taizhou Zoo's strategy to alter the Chow Chow dogs' appearance might be drawing in some visitors, it's also facing criticism.
Ron Magill, director of communications at Zoo Miami, voiced concerns to TODAY on May 10, stating, "This is something that's kind of being forced on the animal for the sake of human entertainment." He added, "Zoos are there to inspire ... or to promote conservation. They're not there to promote painting domestic animals with colors to represent wild animals."
China has seen previous instances where the appearance of zoo animals sparked concern. In July 2023, Hangzhou Zoo in Eastern China had to deny allegations that one of its sun bears was actually a human in a bear suit. This speculation arose after viral footage showed the bear standing on its hind legs.
The zoo addressed the issue in a statement, purportedly from the bear's perspective, saying, "Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don't understand me very well," as reported by the Associated Press.