The Panda Diplomacy Revived: San Diego Zoo Prepares To Welcome Pandas From China

For the first time in over twenty years, China is sending pandas to the United States, much to the excitement of the San Diego Zoo. The zoo is getting ready to welcome a pair of pandas, possibly including a female descendant of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, two of the zoo's former residents, known for being one of the most successful panda mating pairs in captivity.

On Thursday, the China Wildlife Conservation Association announced that it has also reached agreements with the zoo in Madrid, Spain. Moreover, discussions are underway with zoos in Washington, D.C., and Vienna. This move allays concerns that Beijing was discontinuing its longstanding panda diplomacy with Western nations amid diplomatic tensions.