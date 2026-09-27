Russia Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Bid: What Did Lavrov Say At UNGA?

Earlier on September 26, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, while speaking to ANI on UNSC reforms, said, “There has been a push to adapt the Security Council to the realities of today, as opposed to those of 1945… Secretary-General António Guterres has been very clear about the need to reform the Security Council because it is at the heart of the UN's peace and security mechanism, and people need to believe in it. They need to find it credible and legitimate… And we are not there yet.”