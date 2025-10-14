Rajnath Singh Warns Of Nations Flouting International Rules, Calls For UN Reforms

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed concern over certain countries openly disregarding established international rules, while others aim to reshape global norms to dominate the coming century.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed concern over certain countries openly disregarding established international rules, while others aim to reshape global norms to dominate the coming century. Speaking at a gathering of military leaders from nations contributing troops to UN peacekeeping operations, Singh emphasised India’s commitment to maintaining a rules-based global order, even as it pushes for reform of what he called “outdated” international institutions, PTI reported.
Though he refrained from naming specific countries, Singh highlighted the growing challenge posed by those violating global norms or attempting to rewrite them to their advantage. “We cannot confront today’s complex challenges with antiquated multilateral frameworks,” he stated, urging comprehensive reforms to restore confidence in the United Nations and other key international bodies.
“We need a reformed multilateral system that reflects the interconnected realities of our modern world,” the defence minister added.
Singh also paid tribute to India’s longstanding role in UN peacekeeping missions, noting the sacrifice of over 180 Indian peacekeepers who have lost their lives under the UN flag. He underscored the country’s extensive involvement, with nearly 290,000 Indian personnel having served across more than 50 missions worldwide.
“From the Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon, Indian soldiers, police, and medical teams have worked alongside the global community to protect vulnerable populations and help rebuild societies,” he remarked.
With PTI inputs