Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 125 BRO Projects, Calls Them A Milestone In Border Infrastructure

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 125 BRO projects worth ₹5,000 crore across Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and seven states, marking the organisation’s largest single-day inauguration.
The initiatives are expected to boost local economies, enhance disaster response, strengthen border communities’ trust in governance, and support tourism and employment.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dedicated 125 newly completed Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects to the nation from Leh, describing them as a "vivid example" of the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s border infrastructure.
The strategically important projects — constructed at a cost of ₹5,000 crore — span the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as seven states: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram. They comprise 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous works.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta welcomed Singh on his arrival in Leh and joined him for the event.
"The valour and bravery of our soldiers are in themselves an inspiration for us. These infrastructure projects are the nation's tribute to those heroes who laid down their lives in the service of the nation," the defence minister Singh said.
He noted that border roads are the "lifelines of national security" and that improved connectivity has a direct bearing on operational preparedness.
"Enhanced road networks, real-time communication systems and satellite-based surveillance are now allowing Indian soldiers to operate with greater speed and precision in forward areas," he said.
Singh commended the BRO for consistently delivering projects ahead of schedule and for embracing new technologies in line with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
He stressed that robust border connectivity not only reinforces national security but also boosts local economies, improves disaster response — as witnessed during rescue operations following the cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chasoți — and strengthens public confidence in governance in remote areas.
"Our armed forces, BRO personnel, and citizens of border areas together form a collective shield of national security," Singh said, urging continued unity.
Highlighting key infrastructure, he described the 920-metre Shyok Tunnel on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi Road in Ladakh as an engineering feat that will provide all-weather access to one of the world’s most challenging military zones.
The tunnel, he said, will significantly improve mobility, logistics and rapid deployment, especially during harsh winters known for heavy snowfall and avalanches. "Our brave soldiers in the armed forces and all BRO employees are continuously working for the country. The spirit you have to work in any weather, in any situation, is why our country is continuously touching new heights," he said.
Singh said the completion of 125 projects in record time demonstrates the resolve for a developed India and stands as a vivid example of the government’s steadfast focus on reinforcing border infrastructure.
According to him, the new projects will enhance the mobility of the armed forces, ensure smoother logistics, boost tourism, generate employment and stimulate economic activity. Most importantly, he added, such initiatives strengthen people’s confidence in development, governance and democracy.