Lionel Messi Bags Two Assists on Club Return As Inter Miami Draw 2-2 With Atlanta United

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Following his recent Argentina retirement announcement, Lionel Messi marked his return to club football by providing two assists in Inter Miami's rain-delayed 2-2 Major League Soccer draw against Atlanta United. Despite goals from Casemiro and Luis Suárez, Miami conceded a late penalty equaliser, remaining second in the Eastern Conference standings

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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, left hands the ball to forward Lionel Messi for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami action after announcing his international retirement from Argentina

  • Adverse weather conditions featuring heavy rain and lightning delayed the kickoff by over 90 minutes.

  • The 2-2 draw leaves Inter Miami second in the Eastern Conference on 43 points, ten points adrift of league leaders Nashville

Lionel Messi returned to club football after announcing his Argentina retirement and immediately shaped Inter Miami's attack in a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United. The 39-year-old set up both Miami goals on a rain-hit night that denied the hosts a victory.

The match was delayed for more than 90 minutes by heavy rain and lightning. Messi drew a huge reception when he came out for warm-ups and again when he emerged from the tunnel.

It was his first appearance since he confirmed that his time with Argentina was coming to an end. He did not score, but his two assists kept him at the centre of Miami's best play as he turned back to club duty.

Rain-Delayed Return

The wait ran well beyond kickoff, with rain and lightning pushing the start back by more than 90 minutes, before Messi finally took the field for his first appearance since saying his Argentina career was ending.

The reception was immediate. Messi got a huge welcome when he came out for the warm-ups, and the crowd grew even louder when he emerged from the tunnel.

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Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, runs with the ball as Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Mexico during the World Cup group C soccer match in Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. - | Photo: AP/Pavel Golovkin
Lionel Messi plays for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. - AP
Inter Miami's Leo Messi, right, controls the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner during the first half of an MLS soccer match. - Matt Rourke/AP Photo

“It was very emotional,” Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said before the match. “We lived with so much excitement having him out there on the field. It brought us so much joy to see the Argentina jersey all over the world, and it always had a No. 10 on the back,” he added.

Also Read: Why Argentina Cannot Retire Lionel Messi’s Iconic No 10 Shirt Despite AFA Plans?

Messi Creates Goals

Messi started the scoring in the 32nd minute. He delivered an outswinging corner and Casemiro headed it into the far corner to put Miami ahead.

Atlanta responded almost immediately through Miguel Almirón. Miami, though, regained control before the break, with Messi again involved in the build-up that opened the defence.

Telasco Segovia then found Luis Suárez with a perfectly weighted pass. The former Barcelona forward finished neatly into the far corner to restore Miami’s lead before half-time.

Late Drama In Atlanta

Messi continued to threaten. He could not improve his tally despite several openings and came closest in stoppage time, when one effort was saved and another was deflected away.

Miami looked set for another victory before Atlanta won a late penalty. Earlier, Almirón had seen a spot-kick saved by Dayne St. Clair.

Breel Embolo settled the second one. He scored from 12 yards in the 87th minute to level the match on his MLS debut, and Atlanta then held firm as Miami pressed for a late winner.

Conference Standings Implications

The draw leaves Inter Miami second in the Eastern Conference on 43 points. They trail leaders Nashville by 10 points with 11 regular-season matches remaining.

For Messi, the night offered an early look at life after Argentina. His international chapter has closed and his focus is now firmly back on club football.

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