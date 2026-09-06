Lionel Messi Bags Two Assists on Club Return As Inter Miami Draw 2-2 With Atlanta United

Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami action after announcing his international retirement from Argentina
Adverse weather conditions featuring heavy rain and lightning delayed the kickoff by over 90 minutes.
The 2-2 draw leaves Inter Miami second in the Eastern Conference on 43 points, ten points adrift of league leaders Nashville
Lionel Messi returned to club football after announcing his Argentina retirement and immediately shaped Inter Miami's attack in a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United. The 39-year-old set up both Miami goals on a rain-hit night that denied the hosts a victory.
The match was delayed for more than 90 minutes by heavy rain and lightning. Messi drew a huge reception when he came out for warm-ups and again when he emerged from the tunnel.
It was his first appearance since he confirmed that his time with Argentina was coming to an end. He did not score, but his two assists kept him at the centre of Miami's best play as he turned back to club duty.
Rain-Delayed Return
The wait ran well beyond kickoff, with rain and lightning pushing the start back by more than 90 minutes, before Messi finally took the field for his first appearance since saying his Argentina career was ending.
The reception was immediate. Messi got a huge welcome when he came out for the warm-ups, and the crowd grew even louder when he emerged from the tunnel.
“It was very emotional,” Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said before the match. “We lived with so much excitement having him out there on the field. It brought us so much joy to see the Argentina jersey all over the world, and it always had a No. 10 on the back,” he added.
Messi Creates Goals
Messi started the scoring in the 32nd minute. He delivered an outswinging corner and Casemiro headed it into the far corner to put Miami ahead.
Atlanta responded almost immediately through Miguel Almirón. Miami, though, regained control before the break, with Messi again involved in the build-up that opened the defence.
Telasco Segovia then found Luis Suárez with a perfectly weighted pass. The former Barcelona forward finished neatly into the far corner to restore Miami’s lead before half-time.
Late Drama In Atlanta
Messi continued to threaten. He could not improve his tally despite several openings and came closest in stoppage time, when one effort was saved and another was deflected away.
Miami looked set for another victory before Atlanta won a late penalty. Earlier, Almirón had seen a spot-kick saved by Dayne St. Clair.
Breel Embolo settled the second one. He scored from 12 yards in the 87th minute to level the match on his MLS debut, and Atlanta then held firm as Miami pressed for a late winner.
Conference Standings Implications
The draw leaves Inter Miami second in the Eastern Conference on 43 points. They trail leaders Nashville by 10 points with 11 regular-season matches remaining.
For Messi, the night offered an early look at life after Argentina. His international chapter has closed and his focus is now firmly back on club football.