Philadelphia Union 2-2 Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi Nets First Goal Following Return After Father's Death

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Associated Press
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Lionel Messi starred with a goal and an assist as Inter Miami played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union. The match featured goals from Daniel Pinter and Neil Pierre, and ended with a late stoppage-time scuffle that resulted in red cards for both sides

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Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match report lionel messi
Inter Miami's Leo Messi, right, controls the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner during the first half of an MLS soccer match. Matt Rourke/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi had a goal and assist in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union

  • Pierre and Vassilev scored for Philadelphia, while Pinter added Miami's other goal

  • The match ended with a scuffle and red cards for Bright and Sullivan

Lionel Messi had a goal and assist as Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

Messi’s cross was headed by Luis Suarez into the path of forward Daniel Pinter for the first Inter Miami goal in the 21st minute.

Messi cut inside to his preferred left foot from 12 yards out in the 26th and curled a shot into the corner of the net for his first goal since returning to action following the death of his father.

Messi has 13 goals and nine assists in 17 MLS games this season. He has six goals and four assists in six matches in all competitions against the Union.

Indiana Vassilev scored on a volley in the first half to give the Union the lead, then 18-year-old defender Neil Pierre headed home his third goal in five games this season in the 58th minute to tie the score. Cavan Sullivan, the Union’s 16-year-old midfielder, was credited with his seventh assist of the season on Vassilev’s goal.

Union forward Milan Iloski appeared to put the Union ahead in the 62nd minute, but the goal was reviewed and waved off with Pierre offside in the buildup.

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The game ended with a pair of red cards in stoppage time to Yannick Bright and Sullivan for a scuffle off the ball.

Inter Miami (11-3-6) entered the game in second place in the Eastern Conference after losing to first-place Nashville on Saturday, 4-1. Messi played 90 minutes in that loss, in which he missed a penalty, hit the post twice and assisted on Telasco Segovia’s goal. He had a game-high 11 shot attempts.

Miami had lost three straight games in all competitions entering Wednesday, having lost to a pair of Mexican clubs in the Leagues Cup. The Nashville loss ended a seven-game unbeaten run in MLS (6-0-1) dating to May 9.

Messi appeared as a sub in the Aug. 12 loss to Leon, playing 45 minutes. He missed the Aug. 8 match against Monterrey to travel home for the funeral of his father, Jorge, who died on Aug. 7.

The Union (5-10-5) are unbeaten in five games (4-0-1) since Ryan Richter was named interim coach.

Rodrigo De Paul, who like Messi was part of Argentina’s runner-up team at the World Cup, was suspended Wednesday night for yellow-card accumulation.

Inter Miami beat the Union, 6-4, on May 24, the last game before the World Cup break for both teams. Messi didn’t have a goal, but Suarez scored a hat trick in helping Miami rally from first-half deficits for 2-0 and 3-1.

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