Philadelphia SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi

Inter Miami face Philadelphia Union in a crucial MLS Eastern Conference clash at Subaru Park
Lionel Messi will look to respond after missing a penalty in Miami’s 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC
Philadelphia enter in strong form, having won every MLS game since the World Cup break
Philadelphia Union will host Inter Miami at Subaru Park on Wednesday, August 19, in a highly anticipated MLS 2026 clash, with Lionel Messi and the Herons looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat. The match kicks off at 5:00am IST (Augutst 20, Thursday).
Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 matches, having recorded 11 wins, five draws and three defeats. However, they enter this contest after a 4-1 loss to Nashville SC, with Lionel Messi missing a penalty in a difficult outing. The Argentine remains the biggest attraction and has scored 12 MLS goals with seven assists this season, making him a constant threat despite his recent struggles from the spot.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign but head into this fixture on a high. The Union produced an impressive comeback against New York City FC on August 16, overturning a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Yankee Stadium.
Bruno Damiani scored twice, while 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan supplied two assists. Philadelphia are also the only MLS side to have won every match since the World Cup break, adding an interesting twist to the contest.
The two sides have already produced one of the wildest games of the MLS season, with Inter Miami winning their previous meeting 6-4. That result underlined the attacking quality on both sides and suggests another entertaining encounter could be in store. With Miami chasing points near the top and Philadelphia trying to build momentum, the clash promises plenty of intrigue.
Philadelphia SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming In India
The Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 match will begin at 5:00am IST on Thursday, August 20, in India. The game is available to stream on Apple TV, with Apple confirming that MLS matches are available through its service.
Match: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Date: August 19, 2026 (August 20 in India)
Kick-off: 5:00am IST
Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania
Live streaming: Apple TV
Player to watch: Lionel Messi