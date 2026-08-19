Philadelphia SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 matches, having recorded 11 wins, five draws and three defeats. However, they enter this contest after a 4-1 loss to Nashville SC, with Lionel Messi missing a penalty in a difficult outing. The Argentine remains the biggest attraction and has scored 12 MLS goals with seven assists this season, making him a constant threat despite his recent struggles from the spot.