Philadelphia SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Philadelphia Union face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS 2026. Check the detailed preview, key players, match timing, venue and live streaming details for Indian viewers

image Prefer on Google
Philadelphia SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch
Philadelphia SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami face Philadelphia Union in a crucial MLS Eastern Conference clash at Subaru Park

  • Lionel Messi will look to respond after missing a penalty in Miami’s 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC

  • Philadelphia enter in strong form, having won every MLS game since the World Cup break

Philadelphia Union will host Inter Miami at Subaru Park on Wednesday, August 19, in a highly anticipated MLS 2026 clash, with Lionel Messi and the Herons looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat. The match kicks off at 5:00am IST (Augutst 20, Thursday).

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 matches, having recorded 11 wins, five draws and three defeats. However, they enter this contest after a 4-1 loss to Nashville SC, with Lionel Messi missing a penalty in a difficult outing. The Argentine remains the biggest attraction and has scored 12 MLS goals with seven assists this season, making him a constant threat despite his recent struggles from the spot.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign but head into this fixture on a high. The Union produced an impressive comeback against New York City FC on August 16, overturning a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Yankee Stadium.

Bruno Damiani scored twice, while 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan supplied two assists. Philadelphia are also the only MLS side to have won every match since the World Cup break, adding an interesting twist to the contest.

The two sides have already produced one of the wildest games of the MLS season, with Inter Miami winning their previous meeting 6-4. That result underlined the attacking quality on both sides and suggests another entertaining encounter could be in store. With Miami chasing points near the top and Philadelphia trying to build momentum, the clash promises plenty of intrigue.

Related Content
Lionel Messi in Inter Miami training ahead of clash with New England Revolution in MLS 2026. - InterMiamiCF/X
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, celebrates after scoring a goal, wearing the shirt of teammate Lionel Messi (10) who did not play due to death of his father, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Monterrey, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Miami - (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami against Atletico de San Luis in Leagues Cup 2026. - InterMiamiCF/X
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal, his second, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Philadelphia SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming In India

The Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 match will begin at 5:00am IST on Thursday, August 20, in India. The game is available to stream on Apple TV, with Apple confirming that MLS matches are available through its service.

Match: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Date: August 19, 2026 (August 20 in India)
Kick-off: 5:00am IST
Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania
Live streaming: Apple TV
Player to watch: Lionel Messi

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories