Lionel Messi Hits 100th Inter Miami Goal, Lifts 48th Career Trophy After Campeones Cup Win

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami and lifted his 48th career trophy after defeating Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup, adding another milestone to his legendary career

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Lionel Messi and Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi and Inter Miami lift Campeons Cup against Liga Mx side, Cruz Azul

  • Messi scored and assisted in the match, that ended 2-0 in favor of Inter Miami

  • This was 48th Trophy of Messi's career.

Just few weeks after announcing his retirement from the Argentina National Team, Lionel Messi lifts another trophy. La Pulga was back on the field only a few days after the World Cup Final loss, and it took him no time to lift another trophy.

Inter Miami won the Campeones Cup a few hours ago at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, defeating Liga MX side Cruz Azul 2-0. The Cup is played between the MLS Cup winners and the Campeón de Campeones of Liga MX.

Messi and Inter Miami lifted the 2025 MLS Cup, allowing them to enter the Campeones Cup as a side from MLS. Unsurprisingly, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was involved in both of Miami’s goals. He opened the scoring with a fine header a few yards from the goal following a delicious cross from Luis Suarez.

This was Messi’s 100th goal for Inter. The World Cup winner then became a provider, delivering a perfect, well-floated corner in the box for the new signing and former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro to head it in for the second goal of the game.

This was the 48th trophy of his illustrious career and his fourth with the MLS side.

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Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is embraced by a teammate after a draw against Nashville at the end of an MLS soccer match in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi moves the ball during the second half of an MSL soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago. - | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, left hands the ball to forward Lionel Messi for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Does Campeones Cup Count as an Official Trophy?

There is debate among fans whether the Campeones Cup is an official trophy or not. MLS and Liga MX organize it jointly. Concacaf and FIFA have no role in organizing it. But since there is an agreement in place between MLS and Liga MX, this cup counts as an official cup and therefore one for Messi’s record.

This cup is a welcome addition to Messi’s trophy cabinet. It looked like 2026 wasn’t going to be a good year for La Pulga. He not only lost another World Cup final, but the Inter Miami team also exited the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup early.

He is now the most decorated football player ever. PSG and Brazil captain Marquinhos is a distant second on the list of players with the most career trophies, with 44, followed by another Brazilian and Leo’s former teammate, Dani Alves, with 43.

The four-time Champions League winner has won trophies for the teams he has played for in his professional career. He won 35 trophies with Barcelona, 3 with Paris Saint-Germain, 6 with Argentina, and 4 with Inter Miami.

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