'She Got What She Was Aiming For': Father Celebrates Kumkum Mohod’s Historic Asian Games Gold

Kumkum Mohod secured India’s first-ever women’s individual recurve archery gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan
Father Anil Mohod said Kumkum now aims for gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games
Kumkum will also balance her Class 12 board exams this academic year
Kumkum Mohod hit a perfect 10 to seal India’s first women’s individual recurve archery gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.
Back in Amravati, the 17-year-old from the area entered Indian sporting history and set off celebrations.
Celebrations spilled into the narrow lanes of Gosavi Colony, where Mohod’s family lives. Neighbours came out in joy as the teenager’s grit and precision delivered India a landmark medal on a major stage.
Her victory gave India its first women’s individual recurve title at the Asian Games, and the hometown is now waiting to welcome back a teenager with three medals.
Family Celebrates Victory
Pride filled the family home.
“We spoke to Kumkum. She had competed in several national and international competitions, but this was her first individual medal, and that too a gold at the Asian Games. She is thrilled that she got what she was aiming for,” her father Anil Mohod told PTI.
Anil said Gosavi Colony was buzzing with pride after a local teenager shone on a major stage. “She has made not only Amravati but the whole of India proud. We can’t forget this moment,” he told PTI.
Anil said people in Gosavi Colony were overjoyed that a local teenager had done so well on a major stage. “She has made not only Amravati but the whole of India proud. We can’t forget this moment,” he told PTI.
Training And Ambitions
Kumkum began training at a local archery range when she was eight, working under coach Prafull Dange. Years of that partnership have now delivered the biggest result of her young career.
Anil said Kumkum now wants Olympic gold and plans to give it to her coach. He added that he hopes she will also win gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
Rupali said the family was proud beyond words. When asked about the final, she said she stayed away from the screen and prayed instead. “I never watch her last match. Instead, I sit before God and pray. Even today, I did not watch the match,” the smiling mother said.
She added that Kumkum now has school to think about. “She is in Class 12 and will be appearing for her board exams this academic year,” she said.