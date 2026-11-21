Sarfaraz Khan breaks silence on dressing room leak allegations during India's 2024-25 Australia tour
The batter says he was deeply hurt after receiving messages about the controversy
Sarfaraz questions the allegations, citing his subsequent India A and senior team selections
Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the alleged dressing room leaks during India's 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia. The Mumbai batter, who was part of the Indian squad but did not feature in any of the five Tests, revealed how the allegations affected him and his family, admitting that the episode left him deeply hurt.
Speculation emerged on social media after reports suggested that confidential conversations from the Indian dressing room, including discussions involving head coach Gautam Gambhir, had reached outside sources. Sarfaraz was subsequently linked to the controversy, although no public confirmation established his involvement.
Speaking to former India batter Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show, Sarfaraz recalled how he first came across the allegations after returning from Australia.
"I was very hurt. I had just landed from a flight when I suddenly started receiving messages about this chatter. 25-30 days had passed since the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A lot of time had passed, and then this news came; I was deeply hurt," Sarfaraz said.
He also questioned the allegations, pointing towards his subsequent selection opportunities with India A and the senior national team.
"I didn't know who to speak to. If this were the case, I would never have been recalled to the India A squad and then to the main team for the Sri Lanka tour. I don't know how this chatter started," he added.
Gautam Gambhir Reached Out to Sarfaraz During Difficult Phase
Sarfaraz also revealed how Gautam Gambhir supported him when the controversy began affecting his personal life. The India head coach contacted the batter and advised him not to get distracted by the noise surrounding the allegations.
Gambhir also spoke to Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan, asking him to let his son concentrate on cricket rather than worry about the controversy.
The batter admitted that the episode was particularly difficult for his family, with his father and brother Musheer also affected by the allegations. He credited Gambhir's intervention with providing reassurance during a challenging period.