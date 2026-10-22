The Child Marriage Reversal: Why Delhi Numbers Are Moving the Wrong Way

In August, a 16-year-old class 11 student from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh left home after an argument with her family and mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida during heavy rain. She signalled an empty private sleeper bus and got a lift. The driver and the conductor reportedly sexually assaulted her inside the moving bus with the curtains drawn and lights off. They abandoned her roughly 47 kms later near Kashmere Gate in Delhi. Taking note of the incident, the Supreme Court said “one cannot help but draw painful parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya case, calling into question whether systemic law enforcement mechanisms have made any meaningful progress in the decade since then”. Recent incidents of crime against women and minors have raised parents’ fear for their daughters’ safety, particularly in Delhi. In September 2026, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of a spate of sexual-assault incidents against minors and women in the NCR.