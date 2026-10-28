MEA Reveals Toll Of West Asia Conflict On Indians: At Least 22 Dead Since February

The MEA said 22 Indian nationals have been killed in the West Asia conflict since February, including 14 seafarers.
Three Indian nationals have been killed in Saudi Arabia, according to spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who said India remained in close contact with its community across the region
The MEA also said some Indians remain in the Russian armed forces and that the government is working to secure their release, while law enforcement agencies have acted against intermediaries involved in recruitment cases
At least 22 Indian nationals have been killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict since February, including 14 seafarers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, as New Delhi continues to monitor the safety of Indians in the region.
Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remained deeply concerned about the conflict and was maintaining close contact with the Indian community to ensure their safety and well-being.
“So far we have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict which includes 14 seafarers,” Jaiswal said. He added that the government was continuing its efforts to support Indians affected by the hostilities.
Asked separately about Indian casualties in Saudi Arabia, Jaiswal said three Indian nationals had been killed there so far.
Seafarers Among Victims
The deaths of 14 seafarers account for a substantial share of the Indian casualties reported since the conflict began. The government has been monitoring the security situation affecting Indian nationals working aboard vessels and in other sectors across West Asia.
Jaiswal did not provide further details about the circumstances of the deaths or identify the locations where the 22 Indian nationals were killed. He said he would provide additional information on casualties in Saudi Arabia if required.
The MEA has maintained that the safety and welfare of Indian nationals remain a priority as the regional conflict continues. Indian missions in the region have stayed in contact with community members, while New Delhi has continued to follow developments closely.
Indians In Russian Army
During the same briefing, Jaiswal also addressed a question about Indians recruited into the Russian armed forces who remain caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war.
He said a number of Indians were still serving in the Russian army and that the government was working to secure their release as soon as possible.
Jaiswal added that Indian law enforcement agencies had taken action against travel agents and other intermediaries involved in such cases. The government had also issued several advisories over the past two years warning Indians against being misled into entering conflict zones.
The MEA said it would continue to monitor developments in West Asia and work with relevant authorities to protect Indian nationals affected by the conflict.