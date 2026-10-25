‘War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere’: Jaishankar On Ukraine, West Asia Conflicts

Jaishankar calls dialogue essential to resolving global conflicts.
He warns that terrorism threatens peace and international stability.
He highlights economic challenges facing developing countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that “war anywhere is threat to peace everywhere" on Sunday, referring to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts on UN Day, citing the Russia-Ukraine war and the tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran in West Asia. He reiterated India's position while speaking at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in Delhi, Hindustan Times reported.
Jaishankar said, “There are today two major conflicts going on in the world: in Ukraine and in West Asia or the Middle East. Societies and economies, peoples far away, who have little say in the matter, are actually paying the cost.”
He further added, ”We cannot remain helpless spectators. India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution. We are making efforts ourselves and are open to working with other partners to that end.”
Jaishankar also warned that terrorism remains a serious threat to global peace. He said using it as an “instrument of statecraft” was "simply unacceptable" and stressed that no justification could be offered for such acts.
"Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace," he said, pointing out that the problem persisted because some countries had yet to adopt a zero-tolerance approach.
"Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence," Jaishankar said. He called for greater international awareness and coordinated efforts to fight terrorism in all its forms.
Economic Problems For The Global South
Jaishankar also stressed that global stability was closely linked to economic growth and development, warning that conflict in one part of the world could affect prosperity elsewhere.
"Progress and prosperity are the flip side of conflict and violence, and they too are equally indivisible. The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied in an era of intricate supply chains, of globalized markets, and of common resources. This is simply a prescription for continuous instability," he said.
Jaishankar highlighted the difficulties faced by developing economies, describing the challenges related to finance, fuel, food and fertilisers as a “4F crisis”.
He called on developed countries to acknowledge their common interest in tackling these issues. He also warned that trade restrictions, weak points in supply chains and disruptions along key trade routes were increasing economic uncertainty.
“The international economy must be urgently de-risked, and nations provided with more diversified options,” he said, urging countries to engage in meaningful dialogue to address existing imbalances.