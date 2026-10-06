Visited Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Focused on strengthening diplomatic ties with Caribbean nations.
Part of India's broader outreach strategy to the Global South.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday embarked on a five-day visit to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia to explore ways to shore up bilateral ties in trade and investment, and infrastructure development.
Jaishankar's visit is reflective of India's commitment to deepen its partnership with Africa, and will further New Delhi's solidarity with the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the trip.
The external affairs minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and meet with leadership of all three nations to review close bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation, it said.
"Discussions will cover whole gamut of bilateral ties across sectors, including trade and economic, development cooperation, capacity building, and people to people ties," the MEA said in a statement.
He will also exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest, it added.
In Addis Ababa, Jaishankar will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission (HoMs) Conference that is expected to be attended by Indian envoys in the region.