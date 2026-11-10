US Shifts Aircraft From UK Airbase Following ‘Iran Threat’, Netanyahu Presses Trump To Resume War

US moves aircraft from UK bases following reported Iranian threat.
RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath placed on heightened security.
Netanyahu urges Trump daily to launch fresh strikes on Iran.
The United States military has relocated some of its aircraft from another airbase in the United Kingdom in the wake of a threat from Iran.”
Two US refuelling tankers and several other aircraft operating from RAF Mildenhall in eastern England were diverted to Germany and other locations on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The exact nature of the threat to the base is still being discussed by US officials, the report said.
The US has raised security levels at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie, the second-highest threat level in the US Department of Defence's security system, the report said.
FPCON Charlie is used when intelligence suggests that a form of “terrorist” action is likely.
“We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations,” a UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement.
Weeks before the latest aircraft movements, a security incident at RAF Fairford in southwest England led to the arrest of five men. Two others were later arrested on suspicion of helping Iranian intelligence.
The September incident prompted the US to withdraw its B-1 bombers from the base over security concerns, although the details of what happened remain largely unclear.
Commenting on aircraft movements, a US Air Force spokesperson said planes are routinely shifted between military bases and other operating locations for various reasons.
Netanyahu Pushing Trump To Resume War
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been urging US President Donald Trump to launch fresh attacks on Tehran, calling him daily even as Trump considers bringing the war with Iran to an end, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the discussions.
“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don’t want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that,” the person told AP.
Netanyahu's push comes as the Iran war has become a major political issue in the US, with the conflict contributing to Republican losses in the midterm elections.
The Israeli prime minister is also facing pressure at home after elections ended in a stalemate, with his Likud party failing to secure a majority.