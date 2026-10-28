‘Digital Dacoity’: Supreme Court Refuses To Club 35 Cybercrime Cases Across 12 States

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

The Supreme Court declined to consolidate 35 cybercrime cases across 12 states, saying the accused’s convenience could not override victims’ rights

image Prefer on Google
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court declined to consolidate 35 cybercrime cases pending across 12 states.

  • Two accused allegedly allowed their company’s account to receive proceeds of fraud.

  • The bench called digital-arrest scams “digital dacoity” and stressed victims’ rights.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consolidate 35 cybercrime cases against two people accused of allowing their company’s bank account to receive proceeds of fraud, saying their convenience could not take precedence over victims’ rights or investigations across 12 states.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana described digital-arrest scams and similar offences as “digital dacoity” while hearing the plea filed by Gourab Kumar Saha and Nidhi Bhandari.

“Digital arrests and such cyber offences are digital dacoity… there is no question of giving any judicial forum to such persons,” the bench said.

'Don't Meddle With Powers Of Other Agencies': SC Tells ED On Pinarayi Vijayan's Case

By Outlook News Desk

The court strongly criticised organised cybercrime networks targeting elderly people. Referring to one complaint, the CJI said: “An 81-year-old from Ernakulam was defrauded of ₹1.90 crore and his money was deposited in your mule account.”

“You decided to use the account of your company for cyber crime like digital arrest,” the bench said.

Justice Bagchi questioned why victims should have to travel to Delhi to accommodate the accused’s request to bring the cases together. He said the court could examine consolidation if Delhi Police sought it to facilitate the investigation.

Related Content
SC Warns Of Compensation If Protests Unlawfully Hit Delhi Traders - File Photo
Police personnel detain a woman activist during a demonstration call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Milan Pradhan - null
Supreme Court On Vande Mataram: State To Decide Status, Penal Consequences Under Scrutiny - null

“Your right to seek transfer of cases to a place of your convenience cannot override the right of the victims and the investigating agency… We can consider if Delhi police says so for the convenience of investigation. We do not take your weight to dilute the investigation across the country,” Justice Bagchi said.

Army Sets Up Six Cyber Labs To Detect Hidden Flaws In Military Drones

By Outlook News Desk

The CJI also questioned whether a victim could be expected to seek redress in Hong Kong or Bangkok simply because the defrauded money had been transferred there.

The plea was ultimately withdrawn after the bench refused to entertain it. The accused face 35 cases in states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana and Gujarat.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories