BJP Picks Hardeep Puri For Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha By-poll

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

The Nov 12 by-election follows L Murugan’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha, while Puri’s current term as a member from Uttar Pradesh ends in November

image Prefer on Google
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Hardeep Puri has been named the BJP’s candidate for the November 12 Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh.

  • The seat fell vacant after L Murugan resigned from the Rajya Sabha and Union Council of Ministers.

  • Puri was not renominated from Uttar Pradesh, where eight BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates were elected unopposed.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been named the BJP’s candidate for the November 12 Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh, necessitated by the resignation of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

Puri’s current term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh is due to conclude in November. The BJP did not renominate him from the state, instead announcing eight new candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The by-election in Madhya Pradesh follows Murugan’s decision to step down from the Upper House, even though his parliamentary tenure was scheduled to continue until 2030. Murugan also resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan said he wanted to concentrate on political activities in Tamil Nadu. Besides information and broadcasting, he holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio.

Meanwhile, all 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh were declared elected unopposed earlier this month. The BJP secured eight seats, while the Samajwadi Party won two.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories