BJP Picks Hardeep Puri For Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha By-poll

Hardeep Puri has been named the BJP’s candidate for the November 12 Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh.
The seat fell vacant after L Murugan resigned from the Rajya Sabha and Union Council of Ministers.
Puri was not renominated from Uttar Pradesh, where eight BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates were elected unopposed.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been named the BJP’s candidate for the November 12 Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh, necessitated by the resignation of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.
Puri’s current term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh is due to conclude in November. The BJP did not renominate him from the state, instead announcing eight new candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
The by-election in Madhya Pradesh follows Murugan’s decision to step down from the Upper House, even though his parliamentary tenure was scheduled to continue until 2030. Murugan also resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.
In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan said he wanted to concentrate on political activities in Tamil Nadu. Besides information and broadcasting, he holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio.
Meanwhile, all 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh were declared elected unopposed earlier this month. The BJP secured eight seats, while the Samajwadi Party won two.