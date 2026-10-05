Puri’s Exit Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: BJP’s Rajya Sabha Picks Reflect UP Poll Strategy

Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections and the general elections in 2029, the BJP is trying to win the Rae Bareli seat from Congress. The BJP leadership has named Vidyasagar Sonkar, state general secretary of the BJP and also a prominent face of the BJP in Rae Bareli. The BJP has also named Gopi Krishna Pandey, a prominent farmer leader of Uttar Pradesh who is closely associated with the BJP.