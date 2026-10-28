Mitchell Starc Shines As Australia Fight Back After South Africa's Strong Start

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South Africa were bowled out for 329 runs on Day 1 of the third and deciding Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday, October 27, despite a commanding start from their top order. After Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to bowl, Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman stitched together a magnificent 158-run opening partnership. Markram scored 78, while Ackerman narrowly missed his maiden Test century, departing for 95 off 94 deliveries. David Bedingham added a valuable 50, but Australia's bowlers triggered a dramatic collapse, reducing the hosts from a comfortable position to six wickets down. Marco Jansen (52) and Ryan Rickelton (42) revived the innings with a 95-run partnership before Mitchell Starc unleashed a devastating late spell. Starc claimed six wickets for 72 runs, dismantling the lower order as South Africa finished their innings in 82.3 overs.

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AUS vs SA 3rd Test Match
Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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SA vs AUS Mitchell Starc
Australia's Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Marques Ackerman, right, celebrates his fifty as teammate Aiden Markram watches on during day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Marques Ackerman AUS vs SA 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Marques Ackerman plays a shot on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Aiden Markram AUS vs SA 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
Australian players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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David Bedingham Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
South Africa's David Bedingham celebrates his fifty on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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David Bedingham AUS vs SA 3rd Test Match
South Africa's David Bedingham is hit by the ball on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Marco Jansen SA vs AUS 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Marco Jansen, right, plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey watches on during day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Ryan Rickelton SA vs AUS 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, right, plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey watches on during day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Match
South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, celebrates his fifty with teammate Ryan Rickelton on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Match
An Australian fan cheers on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog

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