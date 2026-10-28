Mitchell Starc Shines As Australia Fight Back After South Africa's Strong Start

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 October 2026 2:26 pm

South Africa were bowled out for 329 runs on Day 1 of the third and deciding Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday, October 27, despite a commanding start from their top order. After Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to bowl, Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman stitched together a magnificent 158-run opening partnership. Markram scored 78, while Ackerman narrowly missed his maiden Test century, departing for 95 off 94 deliveries. David Bedingham added a valuable 50, but Australia's bowlers triggered a dramatic collapse, reducing the hosts from a comfortable position to six wickets down. Marco Jansen (52) and Ryan Rickelton (42) revived the innings with a 95-run partnership before Mitchell Starc unleashed a devastating late spell. Starc claimed six wickets for 72 runs, dismantling the lower order as South Africa finished their innings in 82.3 overs.