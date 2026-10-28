BJP leader Nitin Nabin stated that India is rapidly establishing itself as a dominant global manufacturing hub.
He highlighted the Make in India initiative for driving a massive surge in local mobile phone production.
The expansion in domestic manufacturing is strengthening self-reliance and boosting employment across key industrial sectors.
India is emerging as a global manufacturing centre, with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and skill development helping the country expand its industrial capabilities, BJP president Nitin Nabin said on Wednesday, highlighting the growth in mobile phone manufacturing.
Interacting with youth in Goa, Nabin said the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated manufacturing growth in several industrial sectors and highlighted the importance of creating a skilled workforce to sustain the momentum.
Nabin said India had long been viewed primarily as a source of manpower and raw materials, but the emphasis on skill development was helping the country build its manufacturing capabilities and earn greater recognition globally.
“Earlier, India was seen as a source of manpower and raw materials. The lack of skilled workers meant we did not get the recognition, respect and space that we deserved,” he said.
Nabin cited the growth of mobile phone manufacturing as an example of the changes brought about by the Make in India initiative, saying the country had emerged as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturing nation.
He said building a skilled workforce was crucial to expanding manufacturing and ensuring that India’s industrial growth translated into more opportunities for its people.
Recalling the COVID-19 period, Nabin said several industrial sectors had grown rapidly and referred to a conversation with CM Sawant during the pandemic regarding skilled workers from states such as Bihar.
He said workers from different parts of the country had distinct capabilities and that strengthening skill development would help industries access the workforce needed to expand production.
Nabin also referred to a proposed allocation of around Rs 20,000 crore in the Union Budget to support manufacturing, saying the initiative was aimed at strengthening domestic production across sectors, including automobile components and technology.
He said the government’s focus on manufacturing was encouraging Indians to take pride in products made in the country and creating greater enthusiasm for domestic production.
The BJP president said the Make in India initiative had helped change perceptions about India’s industrial potential and could further boost its position in global manufacturing supply chains.
The government had said in August that 99.2 per cent of the mobile phones being used in the country were made in India. Smartphones had emerged as India’s single largest exported product category in 2025, surpassing traditional export items such as diesel fuel and cut diamonds, it had said.