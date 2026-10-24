BJP President Nitin Nabin inaugurated the Jharkhand BJP State Executive meeting in Ranchi as part of his three-day organizational visit.
The consultations focus on reviewing party strategy, upcoming by-elections, and strengthening grassroots leadership.
Interactions are scheduled with state office-bearers, district presidents, and local organizational in-charges across the state.
BJP president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to hold a series of organisational meetings with party leaders and workers in Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said.
He will first hold a meeting with district presidents and district in-charges from 11 am, and thereafter, take part in the state executive committee meet at 2 pm, they said.
Nabin arrived in Ranchi on Friday evening for a three-day visit to Jharkhand. His visit comes after the state BJP unit was recently revamped, with the appointment of new office-bearers and organisational in-charges by the central leadership.
"This is the first occasion when our national president will address the state executive meeting," another Jharkhand BJP leader said, adding that his address will guide office-bearers, elected representatives and workers in strengthening the organisation.
Discussions at the state executive meeting are likely to focus on Jharkhand’s political situation, and the party's plans and priorities in the state.
This is Nabin's second visit to Jharkhand since assuming charge as the party's national president. He had last visited the state in June.
"I had earlier said that Ranchi is my birthplace and I also received education here... Ranchi is my second home. I have come for organisational work, but I remain keen to visit the city," Nabin had told reporters on Friday.
"I have high hopes for the future of Jharkhand BJP. This will be the first meeting after the formation of a full-fledged new state unit. I hope we can send a clear message about the BJP's work and its struggle to the people of the state," he had said.
On Sunday, Nabin is scheduled to participate in organisational programmes and hold interactions with local party leaders.