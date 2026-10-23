K Annamalai Distances Himself From CJP, Questions BJP Over Crackdown On Protesters

A day after criticising the Centre’s crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday clarified that his remarks should not be construed as support for the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit. Speaking at an event organised by his ‘We the Leaders’ movement, Annamalai defended the democratic right to protest, questioned the police action, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he would not hesitate to criticise the government when he disagreed with its decisions.