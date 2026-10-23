K Annamalai Distances Himself From CJP, Questions BJP Over Crackdown On Protesters

K Annamalai clarified that he does not support the Cockroach Janta Party.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai said he would continue to question government decisions.
His remarks triggered a response from Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy.
A day after criticising the Centre’s crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday clarified that his remarks should not be construed as support for the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit. Speaking at an event organised by his ‘We the Leaders’ movement, Annamalai defended the democratic right to protest, questioned the police action, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he would not hesitate to criticise the government when he disagreed with its decisions.
“We never support the Cockroach Janta Party. Their agenda is different, and ours is different,” Annamalai said. He added that every political party had the right to fight in a democracy. Annamalai quit the BJP in June 2026 to pursue his own political initiative.
What Annamalai Said On CJP Protests
The former IPS officer drew criticism from the BJP after questioning the October 10 police action against CJP protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Annamalai said arrests must follow the law and due procedure, arguing that authorities should not adopt a vindictive approach if the protesters had committed any wrongdoing.
“We believe that arrests must be carried out in accordance with the law and due procedure,” he said.
“If there is a threat to the country's sovereignty, you have all the institutions — IB, RAW. Use them, put them behind bars. Do not manufacture bogeys on Twitter (X),” he added.
Annamalai also asserted that attempts to undermine public faith in democratic institutions, including the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, could not be accepted.
While praising Modi’s performance as prime minister, Annamalai said his support for the government would not prevent him from questioning its decisions.
“Modi is a good PM, who is doing good work,” he said, adding, “However, while supporting the Prime Minister, we will not hesitate to question anything we believe is wrong.”
Annamalai And BJP Trade Barbs Over CJP Crackdown
The remarks come amid an escalating war of words between Annamalai and his former party. Earlier this week, he described the CJP’s tactics as “misguided” but defended its right to oppose the government. He also condemned the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and questioned the Delhi Police’s handling of the case.
Annamalai invoked a 2011 remark attributed to Modi, who was then Gujarat chief minister. According to Annamalai, Modi had said he would have gone to Delhi and “waged a war” against the Centre over the police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Ramlila Maidan.
Questioning the BJP’s response to the current protests, Annamalai asked why actions that drew criticism from Modi when he was in opposition were now being met with arrests and detentions.
He also questioned whether the BJP was inadvertently giving the CJP greater national visibility. Referring to a cockroach effigy burnt during Dussehra celebrations at a Ramlila event in Delhi organised under the leadership of BJP MLA Ashok Goel, he asked, “Is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity?”
Annamalai further accused the BJP of “trying to manufacture enemies” despite being in power for 12 years.
The remarks drew a sharp response from Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, who argued that Annamalai’s questions blurred the distinction between peaceful protest and deliberate law-breaking.
“Annamalai left the BJP in June 2026. He is free to criticise,” Thirupathy said.