Khunti Police rescued four missing girls from Delhi and Jaipur, bringing them back to Jharkhand as investigators examine suspected human trafficking.
Three girls were traced during investigations into missing-person complaints, while a fourth, missing for around 10 years, was located in Jaipur after a lead emerged during an Aadhaar card application.
Police are investigating the alleged role of placement agencies suspected of arranging domestic work and potentially facilitating the girls’ movement across state borders.
Jharkhand Police have rescued four missing girls from New Delhi and Jaipur in Rajasthan, with investigators suspecting that human traffickers lured three of them with promises of domestic work before exploiting them. The fourth girl, who had been missing for around a decade, was traced to Jaipur after a lead emerged during the process of issuing her a new Aadhaar card, a senior police officer said on Tuesday, PTI reported.
A special team of Khunti Police brought all four girls back to Jharkhand on Monday. According to Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabha Garg, three girls were rescued from separate locations in Delhi on 15 October, while the fourth was traced to Jaipur. Police are investigating the alleged involvement of human traffickers and placement agencies that may have arranged domestic work for the girls.
Missing Girls Traced Through Separate Investigations
The breakthrough came when Khunti Police travelled to Delhi in search of two girls aged between 13 and 14 who had been missing since November 2025. Their families had registered missing-person complaints with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit police station in Khunti. During the investigation, officers traced and rescued the girls, while further inquiries led to the recovery of another missing girl in Delhi.
The fourth case involved a girl who had been missing for approximately 10 years. Police said they received a crucial lead when a new Aadhaar card was being issued for her. During the Unique Identification Authority of India’s verification process, available information was matched with records linked to her ancestral village and an old mobile number. Investigators then used technical surveillance to trace her location in Jaipur, according to PTI.
Police Probe Alleged Role Of Placement Agencies
According to police, the girls were allegedly taken away from their homes on the pretext of being offered employment and were subsequently made to work as domestic help. Investigators suspect that placement agencies played a role in moving them between locations and are examining whether the agencies were connected to a wider trafficking network.
Garg said police were investigating the agencies and would take action against those found involved. The cases have also drawn attention to the risks faced by vulnerable children who are moved across state borders for domestic work, particularly when recruitment arrangements are used to conceal exploitation. Police have not yet publicly detailed the identities of all those suspected of involvement in the four cases.
The rescue operation marks a breakthrough for the families who had reported the girls missing, including the family of the girl traced after around a decade. The investigation remains focused on establishing how the girls were taken from their homes, who facilitated their movement and whether other people were involved.