‘Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab’: Abhijeet Dipke Questions Police Conduct After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Abhijeet Dipke shared an old Delhi Police video showing a DCP addressing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as “Sahab”.
The clip resurfaced after an unverified social media post claimed responsibility for Sunday's firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff.
Dipke criticised police treatment of protesters, while security agencies investigated online threats attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, on Monday shared an old video showing a Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) addressing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as “Sahab” during a press conference.
The video has resurfaced after a social media post claiming responsibility for a firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday.
Dipke shared the clip to criticise what he described as a contrast between the police's conduct towards gangsters and its treatment of students and activists protesting peacefully.
“Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab. The respect Delhi Police has for gangsters. Wish they showed even 10% of this courtesy to students and activists who are doing nothing but protest,” Dipke wrote in his post.
The clip dates back to August 2025, when it went viral, according to The Times of India. Its latest circulation comes amid efforts to verify fresh online threats attributed to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Old Delhi Police Video Resurfaces
The video is not recent. It was recorded in August 2025 and had attracted attention at the time before resurfacing following Sunday's firing incident in Mumbai.
Dipke reposted the clip amid the renewed attention on online threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using it to question the police's conduct towards protesters and activists.
Social Media Post Claims Responsibility
A social media message attributed to Anil Pandit, described as an aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed that Pandit and Harman Sandhu had taken responsibility for the shooting targeting Tiger Shroff. The authenticity of the message is being verified.
The post also claimed that the actor had been contacted and warned earlier but had ignored the warnings. It went on to threaten members of the Mumbai film industry, including those who did not comply with the gang's alleged demands or continued working with actor Salman Khan.
The message also contained threats against rival gang members and hashtags referring to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its alleged associates. The claims in the post have not been independently established.
Security Agencies Monitor Online Threats
Security agencies and local law enforcement are monitoring the social media activity to trace the origin of the message and assess the credibility of the threats against people in the entertainment industry.
The resurfacing of the old Delhi Police video has also renewed Dipke's criticism of what he sees as a disparity in the treatment of gangsters and people protesting peacefully.