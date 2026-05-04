Pramod Sawant Hails NDA Lead in Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

The NDA, led by AINRC in Puducherry, was also leading as counting progressed.

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Pramod Sawant pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant| | Photo: @DrPramodPSawant/X via PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated Modi and BJP leadership as the party surged ahead in West Bengal and Assam.

  • Sawant said the trends reflect public trust in Modi’s leadership and thanked voters for backing the alliance.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership as the party charted a possible path to victory in West Bengal and surged ahead in Assam.

The NDA alliance, led by AINRC, was also moving ahead in the Union Territory of Puducherry as counting of votes continued.

Reacting to the trends, Sawant said the mandate reflected the people’s trust in Modi’s leadership and governance.

"In West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, the BJP-led NDA has received a majority. First of all, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as well as our local leadership in West Bengal," he told reporters in Panaji.

The Goa chief minister expressed gratitude to voters for backing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and giving it another opportunity to govern in these regions.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people for placing their trust in Prime Minister Modi and giving the BJP-led NDA the opportunity to lead there once again. I thank everyone and extend my congratulations to all," Sawant added.

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For more updates: Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: BJP Crosses Majorityj Mark; TVK Leading Over 100 Seats, UDF Swings Big In Kerala

(with PTI inputs)

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