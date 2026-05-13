The Great Shift: How BJP-NDA’s Saffron Wave Is Redrawing India’s Political Map

It didn’t take too long. In 2014, when Narendra Modi first became the prime minister, he promised a Congress-mukt India. The states governed by the BJP and NDA allies stood in the single digits then. Just 12 years later, after the recent Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory (UT), the number stands at 22. The PM has been able to keep his promise of Congress-mukt India—the states and UTs ruled by the Congress and its allies now stand in single digits.