Virat Kohli Sparks Huge Fan Frenzy At Auckland Airport Ahead of India’s ODI Series Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli’s arrival at Auckland airport drew a large crowd and prompted security staff to intervene
Fans tried to get selfies, autographs and handshakes as Kohli moved through the terminal
Five security staff were reportedly deployed to manage the crowd and clear a passage for him
Virat Kohli’s arrival at Auckland airport sparked a crush of fans and forced security staff to step in ahead of India’s ODI series against New Zealand. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the former India captain, with many trying for a selfie, autograph or handshake as he moved through the terminal.
Airport officers and security personnel cleared a passage for Kohli as the crowd swelled. Five security staff were reportedly deployed to manage the situation, but some supporters still tried to get past barriers for a photograph or autograph. Videos circulating on social media showed the scale of the excitement around Kohli’s arrival.
The rush comes days before India begin their ODI assignment in New Zealand. Kohli, 37, is part of the squad for the series, which starts on November 4 and will be followed by a two-Test contest between the teams.
Fan Frenzy Builds
Fans waited for hours.
Some supporters had been at the airport for hours, while others were reported to have waited for days in the hope of seeing Kohli. The crowd wanted a moment with one of India’s biggest cricket stars, whether through a handshake, a quick selfie or an autograph. The excitement was especially marked among female fans, with a few reportedly breaking into tears after seeing Kohli. Amid the scramble, Kohli stopped to acknowledge some requests before moving on.
India Squad Arrivals
More India players have landed.
Along with Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have also arrived in Auckland for the ODI leg of the tour. India and New Zealand will play a five-match ODI series before shifting to a two-Test series, with the first ODI scheduled for November 4.
Gill, the Indian ODI captain, has already been seen at India’s training session before the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Thursday. He drew attention for wearing a forehead-mounted fitness-tracking device, reportedly called “Temple”, during the session. Rahul and fast bowler Gurnoor Brar have also joined the squad.
Gill interacted with Abhishek Sharma, his close friend and India’s explosive T20I opener, while Ishan Kishan, who is recovering from a groin injury, spent time batting in the nets alongside Rahul. Abhishek had smashed 113 off 38 balls in the third T20I in Wellington, helping India chase 199 and seal an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Gill also discussed matters with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak before starting his own batting session.