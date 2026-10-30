Virat Kohli Sparks Huge Fan Frenzy At Auckland Airport Ahead of India’s ODI Series Against New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:

Virat Kohli’s arrival at Auckland airport on 30 October 2026 triggered a huge fan rush, forcing security staff to clear a passage as India prepared for its ODI series against New Zealand

image Prefer on Google
Virat Kohli Auckland Airport Arrival India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026
Virat Kohli’s arrival at Auckland airport drew a large crowd and prompted security staff to intervene. Photo: CricSubhayan/X
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli’s arrival at Auckland airport drew a large crowd and prompted security staff to intervene

  • Fans tried to get selfies, autographs and handshakes as Kohli moved through the terminal

  • Five security staff were reportedly deployed to manage the crowd and clear a passage for him

Virat Kohli’s arrival at Auckland airport sparked a crush of fans and forced security staff to step in ahead of India’s ODI series against New Zealand. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the former India captain, with many trying for a selfie, autograph or handshake as he moved through the terminal.

Airport officers and security personnel cleared a passage for Kohli as the crowd swelled. Five security staff were reportedly deployed to manage the situation, but some supporters still tried to get past barriers for a photograph or autograph. Videos circulating on social media showed the scale of the excitement around Kohli’s arrival.

The rush comes days before India begin their ODI assignment in New Zealand. Kohli, 37, is part of the squad for the series, which starts on November 4 and will be followed by a two-Test contest between the teams.

Fan Frenzy Builds

Fans waited for hours.

Some supporters had been at the airport for hours, while others were reported to have waited for days in the hope of seeing Kohli. The crowd wanted a moment with one of India’s biggest cricket stars, whether through a handshake, a quick selfie or an autograph. The excitement was especially marked among female fans, with a few reportedly breaking into tears after seeing Kohli. Amid the scramble, Kohli stopped to acknowledge some requests before moving on.

Related Content
Abhishek Sharma celebrating his 35-ball hundred against New Zealand in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27 - | Photo: X/BCCI
Virat Kohli spent almost two hours in the nets at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai before the New Zealand ODIs. - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

India Squad Arrivals

More India players have landed.

Along with Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have also arrived in Auckland for the ODI leg of the tour. India and New Zealand will play a five-match ODI series before shifting to a two-Test series, with the first ODI scheduled for November 4.

Gill, the Indian ODI captain, has already been seen at India’s training session before the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Thursday. He drew attention for wearing a forehead-mounted fitness-tracking device, reportedly called “Temple”, during the session. Rahul and fast bowler Gurnoor Brar have also joined the squad.

Gill interacted with Abhishek Sharma, his close friend and India’s explosive T20I opener, while Ishan Kishan, who is recovering from a groin injury, spent time batting in the nets alongside Rahul. Abhishek had smashed 113 off 38 balls in the third T20I in Wellington, helping India chase 199 and seal an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Gill also discussed matters with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak before starting his own batting session.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories