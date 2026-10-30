New Zealand End India’s 10-Match Unbeaten T20I Run With 87-Run Win In Auckland

Phillips attacked Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 16th over with four straight sixes, an over that cost India 32 runs. Bracewell then went after Axar Patel, striking three fours and a six in one over and bringing up his fifty in 18 balls. Phillips reached his hundred in 46 balls with a six off Arshdeep Singh, and his second half-century came in only 15 deliveries.