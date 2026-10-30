Rakul also responded to a fan letter on X (formerly Twitter) after her casting. She said it was Surpanakha’s complexity that won her. "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives," she wrote.