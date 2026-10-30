Rakul Preet Singh says Ramayana appeals to her because it will represent Indian culture to a global audience.
The actor describes Surpanakha as a misunderstood character with multiple shades.
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
Rakul Preet Singh, who is playing Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, wants to bring a fresh take on the character. The epic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. We got a glimpse of Rakul Preet's Surpanakha in the trailer.
Rakul Preet Singh on why she chose to play Surpanakha
In an interview with PTI, Rakul opened up on why she was attracted to the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film and was excited to be part of it.
“I think what was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it's India's representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented to the world's first ever-global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war took place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades,” Rakul said.
Rakul also responded to a fan letter on X (formerly Twitter) after her casting. She said it was Surpanakha’s complexity that won her. "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives," she wrote.
Who was Surpanakha?
In the Hindu epic Ramayana, Surpanakha is Ravana’s sister. After she feels insulted by Lord Rama and Lakshman, she complains to her brother, followed by the abduction of Sita Maa, leading to the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana
Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the magnum opus will arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026, before Diwali. Part 2 will be out in Diwali 2027.