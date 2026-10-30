Godzilla Minus Zero First Reactions : 'Jaw-Dropping', 'Exhilarating' And 'The Imax Experience Of The Year'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the sequel to his 2023 Oscar-winning kaiju blockbuster, Godzilla Minus One

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Summary of this article

  • Godzilla Minus Zero is the sequel to 2023's Godzilla Minus One.

  • Takashi Yamazaki writes and directs the sequel.

  • Godzilla Minus Zero is the first Japanese production to be shot in Imax.

After a slew of press screenings ahead of its Nov. 1 Tokyo International Film Festival gala, early social media reactions for Godzilla Minus Zero are overwhelmingly positive, indicating another massive kaiju hit for Toho. Originally premiered at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 26, the legendary Japanese studio's latest blockbuster hits theaters in Japan on Nov. 3 before making its North American debut on Nov. 6.

Shot fully in Japan, Godzilla Minus Zero is the first-ever Japanese production to be filmed for Imax. Takashi Yamazaki returns to write and direct Godzilla Minus Zero, a direct follow-up to his 2023 monster hit Godzilla Minus One, which picked up the 2024 Visual Effects Oscar and grossed over $100 million on a modest $15 million budget.

A synopsis from Toho of Godzilla Minus Zero states: “War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life. Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant. There is no third time. Everything ends here.”

A tsunami of rave reactions erupted on social media.

A user raved, "#GodzillaMinusZero is the BEST followup G Film to date. Best comparison would be this is the Godfather Part 2 to Godzilla Minus One's Godfather. Toho should win another #Oscar for this film. Should be nominated for best picture. This Kaiju experience needs to be seen in IMAX!"

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Godzilla Minus Zero Attracts Huge Early Praise

Another review on X read, "GODZILLA MINUS ZERO: Collective guilt and grieving, parental angst and a singular lust for vengeance keeps the melodrama high in Takashi Yamazaki’s sequel to his Oscar-winning ‘Godzilla Minus One.’ This is mostly a good thing; Yamazaki’s focus on the human cost of WW2 and ensuing monster mayhem helped make his first reboot of the kaiju classic a spectacle worth remembering. His multiple plotlines get a bit tangled this time but thankfully his flair for IMAX-worthy action remains intact, especially when winged menace King Ghidorah, one of Godzilla’s oldest foes, is on the screen. Movie should end with ‘TO BE CONTINUED’ because it certainly feels like there’s a lot more story to be told.”

Someone else wrote, "Saw #GodzillaMinusZero last night. where Minus One was the Oppenheimer of Godzilla movies, Minus Zero is THE DARK KNIGHT. it’s emotional. it’s intense. and it does NOT disappoint on the kaiju action. probably the best Ghidorah of all time. THEE imax experience of the year

In India, PVR INOX Pictures postponed Godzilla Minus Zero's planned November 6 release to avoid a direct clash with Ramayana. The new rumoured date is said to be November 20. An official confirmation of the date is awaited.

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