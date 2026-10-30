Godzilla Minus Zero First Reactions : 'Jaw-Dropping', 'Exhilarating' And 'The Imax Experience Of The Year'

Godzilla Minus Zero Attracts Huge Early Praise

Another review on X read, "GODZILLA MINUS ZERO: Collective guilt and grieving, parental angst and a singular lust for vengeance keeps the melodrama high in Takashi Yamazaki’s sequel to his Oscar-winning ‘Godzilla Minus One.’ This is mostly a good thing; Yamazaki’s focus on the human cost of WW2 and ensuing monster mayhem helped make his first reboot of the kaiju classic a spectacle worth remembering. His multiple plotlines get a bit tangled this time but thankfully his flair for IMAX-worthy action remains intact, especially when winged menace King Ghidorah, one of Godzilla’s oldest foes, is on the screen. Movie should end with ‘TO BE CONTINUED’ because it certainly feels like there’s a lot more story to be told.”