Zubeen Garg’s family seeks speedy trial and stronger prosecution in Assam.
The family urges the government to challenge bail orders before the Supreme Court.
Singapore investigators found no evidence of foul play in the singer’s death.
Zubeen Garg’s family has urged Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to ensure a speedy trial in the singer’s death case, calling for stronger prosecution and timely legal action against the accused.
Zubeen Garg’s family seeks intervention from Assam Governor
Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palme Borthakur, met the governor at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum. The singer died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea during a visit to attend the North East India Festival.
The family acknowledged that the state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and that a charge sheet had been filed. However, it said the case had reached a crucial stage requiring sustained legal attention.
The recent bail granted by the Gauhati High Court to two accused had caused “considerable anguish and apprehension” within the family, according to the memorandum.
Zubeen Garg’s family opposes bail pleas
The family urged the state government to challenge bail orders before a higher court wherever sufficient legal grounds existed. It also sought prompt action on the government’s stated intention to approach the Supreme Court.
“The Government of Assam has stated its intention to challenge the recent bail orders before the Supreme Court. We earnestly expect that this decision will be translated into prompt and effective legal action,” the memorandum said.
The family expressed particular concern over the bail applications of North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma. Both face serious allegations in connection with the case.
It also called for a prosecution coordination mechanism under the Assam Advocate General, better coordination between investigators and prosecutors, timely appeals and stronger presentation of documentary, forensic and digital evidence. Witness protection and safeguards against interference with evidence were also sought.
Charges in Zubeen Garg death case
Mahanta, Sharma, band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, cousin Sandipon Garg and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya were arrested in connection with the case. The accused face charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those relating to murder, culpable homicide and causing death by negligence.
The family also sought investigations into alleged financial irregularities, including suspected misappropriation of Garg’s earnings. These remain allegations requiring investigation.
While Singapore authorities found no evidence of foul play, Assam authorities have maintained that the separate findings would not affect the state’s case.