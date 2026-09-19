Garima Garg Says ‘I See Him Everywhere’ As Assam Marks Zubeen Garg’s First Death Anniversary

Zubeen Garg's first death anniversary was marked with three-day Zubeen Divas celebrations.
Wife Garima Garg says fans continue carrying forward his philosophy.
Zubeen Garg's death case remains under legal proceedings as the family awaits answers.
Zubeen Garg's first death anniversary has turned into a major remembrance event in Assam, with fans and artistes gathering at Zubeen Kshetra in Kamarkuchi for a three-day Zubeen Divas celebration. A year after the singer died in Singapore, his wife, Garima Garg, has reflected on his legacy, the people who continue to celebrate his music, and the family's wait for answers about what happened.
Garima told NDTV that she continues to feel Zubeen's presence through the people who have gathered to remember him. She said his admirers had come together beyond differences of background, religion, or belief, something she described as reflecting the kind of Assam he had envisioned.
Zubeen Garg's legacy lives through His Fans
According to Garima, Zubeen's philosophy continues to survive through his listeners. She said his fans had carried his values with them and had turned the anniversary into a celebration rather than a funeral.
She also recalled how he approached difficult periods in his life, saying his struggles were often transformed into creative work. Garima added that his belief that energy never disappears, but changes form, was reflected in the way his presence now lives through thousands of admirers.
The celebrations began on September 17 at Zubeen Kshetra, with prayers, music and cultural programmes. The second day focused on musical tributes, with artistes performing some of his best-known songs.
Salim Merchant, Kunal Ganjawala pay tribute
Several musicians have also joined the commemorations. Garima said Salim Merchant travelled to Assam to pay tribute to the singer, while Dhruv Gandhi visited Zubeen’s studio. Kunal Ganjawala also dedicated a song to him.
The three-day programme has brought together artistes and fans at the memorial, with flowers and gamosas decorating the venue. The final day includes traditional and spiritual programmes, bringing the anniversary observances to a close.
Garima Garg wants answers in Zubeen Garg death case
While the anniversary has focused on celebrating his life, the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death remain part of an ongoing legal process. An inquiry was ordered into the circumstances of his death in Singapore, while criminal proceedings have continued in court. Recent reporting has also noted that witnesses have appeared during the proceedings.
Garima said the family was still waiting for justice and wanted to know exactly what happened on September 19, 2025. She stressed that the legal process was continuing and that the family wanted answers.
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, aged 52. His death triggered widespread grief across Assam, while the first anniversary has seen his music, ideas and cultural influence take centre stage once again.