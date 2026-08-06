Former Manchester United Star's Son Cause Of Death Revealed After Tragic Passing At 38

A coroner ruled that Alex Hughes died from sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) at the age of 38
Mark Hughes paid tribute to his son, calling him a "wonderful son" and a devoted husband and father
Alex worked in football recruitment, most recently with Grimsby Town, after roles at several professional clubs
Former Manchester United striker and manager Mark Hughes suffered a devastating personal loss after a coroner ruled that his son, Alex Hughes, died from sudden adult death syndrome (SADS).
Alex, 38, was found collapsed at his home in Macclesfield, Cheshire, on June 19. Emergency services attempted to revive him after he was discovered by his two sons, but he could not be saved. An inquest later concluded that his death was caused by SADS, a rare condition in which a person dies suddenly despite no structural abnormalities being found in the heart during a post-mortem examination.
Alex had built a career in football similar to his father's, working in recruitment and performance analysis after a brief spell as a player. He held roles at clubs including Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and, most recently, Grimsby Town, where he served as player recruitment lead.
Football Mourns the Loss of Alex Hughes
Following the tragedy, Mark Hughes and his wife Jill shared an emotional statement paying tribute to their son.
"Alex was a wonderful son, brother to Curtis and Xenna, devoted husband and father to Jessica and their two beautiful children Sebastian and Leonardo."
The statement also reflected on Alex's contribution to football.
"Alex was player recruitment lead at Grimsby Town FC, and had many good friends and colleagues. He will be so deeply missed by us all."
Tributes poured in from across the football community. Grimsby Town head coach David Artell described Alex as someone who left a lasting impression on everyone around him.
"Just such a good guy."
Artell added:
"Life can be really cruel."
The messages highlighted the respect Alex had earned throughout his career, both for his work behind the scenes and for the relationships he built within the game.
Understanding Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
Sudden adult death syndrome, also known as sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS), is diagnosed when a person dies unexpectedly and no clear structural cause is identified during a post-mortem examination.
According to the British Heart Foundation, SADS is often linked to inherited heart rhythm disorders that may remain undiagnosed until a fatal cardiac arrest occurs. The charity estimates that around 500 people die from the condition in the United Kingdom each year, underscoring the importance of awareness and family screening where inherited heart conditions are suspected.
Alex Hughes' passing has deeply affected his family and the wider football community. While his father's achievements made the Hughes name famous on the pitch, those who worked alongside Alex have remembered him for his professionalism, kindness and dedication to the sport, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond football.