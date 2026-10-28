Ramayana Buzz Forces Rivals To Rethink Release Plans: Smart Move Or Cold Feet? Experts Weigh In

On Godzilla fans slamming PVR, he says, "The audience of Twitter doesn't convert to the actual cinema-going audience. There are very few people who come to the theatres and watch movies. One of the biggest stars we have is Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram on the big screen. Yash, we all know, is a big name. It's okay that Toxic didn't do well. I respect it. He is a big name and Yash as Ravan is going to be a very different universe we are going to see. Sunny Deol is playing Hanuman in the film."