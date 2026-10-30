“Everybody is comfortable, everybody is shooting, everybody is making money, and everybody wants to be in good books. There are certain actors who don’t need to be scared of not getting work, because of them, others get work. I know how much his work got affected in the industry. The way the ads went off, films were taken away from him. He has suffered immensely in his profession. But he says, " My conscience says what is happening is wrong, so I should not accept this,” she said.