Prakash Raj’s Wife Recalls How Gauri Lankesh’s Murder Changed Him Despite Career Losses

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Pony Varma says Gauri Lankesh’s murder deeply affected Prakash Raj and strengthened his resolve to speak out, even as his political views cost him films and advertising assignments

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Prakash Raj’s Political Stand
Pony Varma on Gauri Lankesh Murder Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Pony Varma says Gauri Lankesh’s 2017 murder deeply affected Prakash Raj.

  • The actor reportedly lost film roles and advertising assignments over his views.

  • Prakash and Gauri shared a friendship spanning more than 35 years.

Actor Prakash Raj’s outspoken political views have reportedly cost him film roles and advertising assignments, but his wife Pony Varma says he has never considered staying silent. In an interview on Prema’s YouTube channel, the choreographer recalled how the 2017 murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh devastated the actor and strengthened his resolve to speak up.

Pony Varma recalls Prakash Raj’s reaction to Gauri Lankesh’s murder

Pony was asked whether she had ever urged her husband to be more cautious about expressing his political opinions, given the backlash he often faces. She admitted that she was initially frightened by his outspokenness and remembered his reaction when they heard about Gauri’s murder.

“In the beginning, I used to be very scared. When we heard Gauri’s news, I saw him devastated completely. He was broken and said, ‘I kept telling her.’ How we are scared for Prakash, he was scared for Gauri. When Gauri died, something just shook him completely. He said, I will talk. As a woman, she stood; she spoke,” Pony said.

She added that while she worried about their safety, Prakash questioned how long they could continue living in fear.

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Prakash Raj lost films and advertisements over his views

Pony also spoke about the professional consequences of her husband’s outspoken nature. She said some actors were uncomfortable with him and recalled how film opportunities and advertising assignments had been withdrawn.

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“Everybody is comfortable, everybody is shooting, everybody is making money, and everybody wants to be in good books. There are certain actors who don’t need to be scared of not getting work, because of them, others get work. I know how much his work got affected in the industry. The way the ads went off, films were taken away from him. He has suffered immensely in his profession. But he says, " My conscience says what is happening is wrong, so I should not accept this,” she said.

Prakash Raj’s 35-year friendship with Gauri Lankesh

Prakash and Gauri had been friends for over 35 years before she was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home in 2017. Following her murder, the actor began using the hashtag #JustAsking to raise questions about accountability. He also honours her memory through #NaanuGauri, meaning ‘I am Gauri’, on her death anniversary.

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