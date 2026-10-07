He further urged people to participate in large numbers, saying, "Please come in big numbers. Attend this most important protest and the tribunal which is questioning SIR, which has created trauma to every citizen of this country. Especially those victims who have suffered in Bengaluru. Please come, and the general public… this is not just a question of votes. It is an attempt to kill democracy, our constitution. Come in large numbers, and by evening, I will announce a special guest. A voice with a spine. You will be surprised; keep guessing. But tomorrow, we will be there from morning. Please walk in, stand and show your solidarity for this great protest which is erupting in the country against this draconian SIR," he added.