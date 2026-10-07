Prakash Raj Anti-SIR Protest: Actor Urges People To Join Bengaluru Tribunal

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Prakash Raj has urged citizens to attend the Prakash Raj anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru, where a People's Tribunal will hear accounts from those claiming to have been affected by the voter-list revision process.

image Prefer on Google
Prakash Raj backs SIR protest
Prakash Raj backs Bengaluru anti-SIR protest Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj urges citizens to attend Bengaluru's anti-SIR protest.

  • People's Tribunal will hear accounts from alleged SIR-affected voters.

  • Abhijeet Dipke plans another protest in Delhi on October 10.

Actor and activist Prakash Raj has urged citizens to join the Prakash Raj anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is organising a mass Chappal protest and a People's Tribunal. The event is expected to bring together citizens who claim they have been affected by the SIR process.

What Prakash Raj said about the SIR protest

In a video shared on X on Wednesday, Prakash Raj urged people to attend the event at Freedom Park. He said, “Tomorrow. 8th October, Bengaluru Freedom Park. A state-level tribunal will hear victims of SIR, who are the evidence, in Bangalore Freedom Park. All the cockroaches, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and all the young youth organisations and the civil society of Karnataka will be there.”

Gyanesh Kumar Postpones Chhattisgarh Visit Amid Ongoing SIR Row And Opposition Protest

By Outlook News Desk

He further urged people to participate in large numbers, saying, "Please come in big numbers. Attend this most important protest and the tribunal which is questioning SIR, which has created trauma to every citizen of this country. Especially those victims who have suffered in Bengaluru. Please come, and the general public… this is not just a question of votes. It is an attempt to kill democracy, our constitution. Come in large numbers, and by evening, I will announce a special guest. A voice with a spine. You will be surprised; keep guessing. But tomorrow, we will be there from morning. Please walk in, stand and show your solidarity for this great protest which is erupting in the country against this draconian SIR," he added.

Related Content
Representational Image: Actor Prakash Raj with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das and others during a protest by CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and irregularities related to CBSE's on-screen marking system, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. - Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Prakash Raj Event Disrupted In Dharwad - X
Prakash Raj Praises CJP After School Protest - X
Prakash Raj Questions Election Commission - X

Abhijeet Dipke's Bengaluru protest plans

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has also travelled to Bengaluru for the People's Tribunal and is expected to interact with residents who allegedly faced removal from the voters' list. The Chappal protest is scheduled at Freedom Park, while another protest has been planned in Delhi on October 10, where Dipke is expected to seek Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The CJP had earlier held a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2. Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani were among those who participated.

Naseeruddin Shah Backs CJP Mumbai Protest Seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Bengaluru protest is scheduled for October 8 at 10:30 am at Freedom Park.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories