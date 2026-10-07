Prakash Raj urges citizens to attend Bengaluru's anti-SIR protest.
People's Tribunal will hear accounts from alleged SIR-affected voters.
Abhijeet Dipke plans another protest in Delhi on October 10.
Actor and activist Prakash Raj has urged citizens to join the Prakash Raj anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is organising a mass Chappal protest and a People's Tribunal. The event is expected to bring together citizens who claim they have been affected by the SIR process.
What Prakash Raj said about the SIR protest
In a video shared on X on Wednesday, Prakash Raj urged people to attend the event at Freedom Park. He said, “Tomorrow. 8th October, Bengaluru Freedom Park. A state-level tribunal will hear victims of SIR, who are the evidence, in Bangalore Freedom Park. All the cockroaches, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and all the young youth organisations and the civil society of Karnataka will be there.”
He further urged people to participate in large numbers, saying, "Please come in big numbers. Attend this most important protest and the tribunal which is questioning SIR, which has created trauma to every citizen of this country. Especially those victims who have suffered in Bengaluru. Please come, and the general public… this is not just a question of votes. It is an attempt to kill democracy, our constitution. Come in large numbers, and by evening, I will announce a special guest. A voice with a spine. You will be surprised; keep guessing. But tomorrow, we will be there from morning. Please walk in, stand and show your solidarity for this great protest which is erupting in the country against this draconian SIR," he added.
Abhijeet Dipke's Bengaluru protest plans
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has also travelled to Bengaluru for the People's Tribunal and is expected to interact with residents who allegedly faced removal from the voters' list. The Chappal protest is scheduled at Freedom Park, while another protest has been planned in Delhi on October 10, where Dipke is expected to seek Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The CJP had earlier held a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2. Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani were among those who participated.
The Bengaluru protest is scheduled for October 8 at 10:30 am at Freedom Park.