The protest is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru after a People’s Tribunal on SIR
Citizens for Justice and Peace co-convener Ashutosh Ranka announced the programme and called for a large turnout
Actor Prakash Raj, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das are expected to participate
Bengaluru is set for a “Chappal protest” on Thursday, October 8, at Freedom Park, following a People’s Tribunal on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Actor Prakash Raj is among those expected to take part. Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka announced the protest, which is being held in support of women journalists who alleged sexual harassment by a Delhi Police officer at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
Ranka said the programme would begin at 10.30 am with the tribunal, where Kannadigas who, according to the organisers, were wrongfully removed from voter lists are also expected to share their experiences. He called for a large turnout for the subsequent “Chappal protest”.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and Ranka are expected to participate, along with Prakash Raj and representatives of youth and civil society organisations.
In a post on X, Prakash Raj wrote: “People’s Tribunal by Cockroaches.. Dipke, Ashuthosh, Sourav and all the youth organisations and the civil society.. The victims of SIR from across the state will be present. Requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our Democracy.. Come join us tomorrow, 8th October, at Freedom Park, Bengaluru.”
Ranka also posted on X: “Action packed Thurs for Bengaluru! Freedom Park, 10:30AM Onwards. This Thurs, Oct 8, we will be attending the People’s tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list. This would be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with our women. Look forward to seeing you all in large numbers!”
The People’s Tribunal is being organised by civil society groups from across Karnataka to raise concerns about the SIR exercise. The groups want all deletions made during the revision scrapped and the pre-SIR electoral rolls retained. They are also seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.
The Bengaluru action comes as CJP prepares for another protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October 10.
On October 6, Dipke alleged at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that Chandrapur police were serving notices on CJP activists and pressuring them not to attend the Delhi protest. He said police asked about travel funding and claimed notices warned that the agitation could turn violent.
Dipke asked, “How do the police know so early that the agitation would be violent? Have they planned anything in advance?” He also objected to directions against social media posts that could lead to violence, asking: “We speak about (Mahatma) Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. Do they think it is violent?”
Dipke said CJP wanted Gyanesh Kumar to resign, face criminal charges and halt the SIR exercise. He added that the group also sought an independent and neutral system for appointing election commissioners. Dipke said Rajasthan CID had sent similar notices to a person identified as Mukesh.
Dipke alleged repression of tribal students led by Rahul Pawara in Mumbai, questioned the Governor’s appointment of Vivek Bhimanwar as MPSC chairman, and said the Governor was a “puppet” of those in government.
He cited the Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants’ agitation for leak-proof exams, accountability and action over paper leaks.
Dipke said CJP would keep protesting unless Gyanesh Kumar is removed. He added that “One Nation, One Election” was only a slogan and that the real aim was “one nation, one political party”.