Ranka also posted on X: “Action packed Thurs for Bengaluru! Freedom Park, 10:30AM Onwards. This Thurs, Oct 8, we will be attending the People’s tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list. This would be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with our women. Look forward to seeing you all in large numbers!”