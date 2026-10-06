Abhijeet further added, "And maybe that fire is exactly what made you the leader you were. You never seemed interested in being the calm, perfect captain people expected you to be. You felt every win, every loss, every missed opportunity. You fought for every run and every inch. And somewhere along the way, that hunger became the hunger of the entire team. Watching you finally lift the World Cup will always be one of my favourite memories from cricket. After all the heartbreaks, the near misses, the criticism and the years of fighting, seeing you with that trophy just felt right. Like the game finally gave something back to someone who had given so much of herself to it."