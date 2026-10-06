Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur announced her decision to step down from the leadership role across formats on Tuesday, October 6, capping off a legendary tenure highlighted by India's historic 2025 ODI World Cup triumph.
While tributes poured in from across the cricketing fraternity, one heartfelt note of appreciation stood out online. Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP (Cockroach Janta Part) founder, wrote a heartfelt note under Harmanpreet's Instagram post.
He said, "Sorry for another comment but I really need to say it. I still remember that day when you got run out and walked off the pitch in rage in that semi-final. It was heartbreaking to say the least. But somehow, that moment also summed up why I always admired you so much. Some called you too emotional and too hot-headed."
"I always thought you simply cared too much. Because in that rage, we saw how much the game meant to you. We saw what wearing that jersey meant to you and how badly you wanted to win, not for yourself, but for your team and your country," he adedd.
Abhijeet further added, "And maybe that fire is exactly what made you the leader you were. You never seemed interested in being the calm, perfect captain people expected you to be. You felt every win, every loss, every missed opportunity. You fought for every run and every inch. And somewhere along the way, that hunger became the hunger of the entire team. Watching you finally lift the World Cup will always be one of my favourite memories from cricket. After all the heartbreaks, the near misses, the criticism and the years of fighting, seeing you with that trophy just felt right. Like the game finally gave something back to someone who had given so much of herself to it."
"But I think your greatest achievement goes beyond any trophy. You built a team and taught them how to fight. A team that learned to believe it belonged at the very top and shouldn't settle for less. A team that will keep chasing greatness even when you are no longer the one leading it. That, to me, is the mark of a true leader. You don't just leave behind victories, you leave behind people who know how to win without you," Abhijeet added.
"Someone else will carry the torch now, but the fire will always have a little bit of you in it. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for caring a little too much. Wouldn't have wanted our Captain any other way," Abhijeet concluded.