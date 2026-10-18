CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Says Party Won’t 'Back Down' After Conditional Bail

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would not be intimidated by what he described as illegal arrests and detentions.
Dipke was detained on October 16 ahead of the planned Connaught Place protest and released from Mandir Marg Police Station.
The CJP plans to regroup after activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are released.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the party would not be intimidated by what he described as illegal arrests and detentions, a day after a Delhi court granted him conditional bail in connection with its proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Connaught Place.
Dipke said the party would regroup and decide its next course of action after fellow activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are released. The two were remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14. Dipke expressed hope that they would be released on Sunday.
“Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategise, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us. However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down,” Dipke said.
“This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today,” he added.
Dipke Granted Conditional Bail After Detention
Dipke was detained on Friday, October 16, ahead of the CJP’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place. A Delhi court granted him conditional bail on Saturday, after which he was released from Mandir Marg Police Station, ANI reported.
According to PTI, Dipke was detained shortly after leaving his residence in Delhi’s Jhandewalan area to participate in the planned protest.
Police had served him two notices on Friday, including one prohibiting a demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place.
A senior police officer told PTI that Dipke was released after giving an assurance through a peace bond.
“Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting the written order for further details,” the officer said.
The proposed rally had been called by the CJP under the banner ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’. The party has been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.