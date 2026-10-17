‘Backstabber’ Congress? MK Stalin Backs CJP’s Anti-SIR Protest

Stalin has reportedly called Congress a “backstabber” and ruled out working with the party after the DMK’s split in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK is exploring a third front with CJP and regional leaders to intensify opposition to SIR.
The party has demanded that SIR be scrapped and ballot papers restored, while preparing to address delimitation in Parliament.
DMK chief MK Stalin has directed party leaders to intensify the campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and work closely with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), while ruling out working with the Congress, according to sources cited by NDTV.
The DMK's outreach to CJP and regional leaders could reshape opposition alignments, with the party exploring a possible third front as it keeps its distance from the INDIA bloc following its split with the Congress in Tamil Nadu.
At a meeting of DMK MPs in Chennai, Stalin called for stronger opposition to SIR and support for CJP’s agitation, sources told NDTV. According to the report, he described the Congress as a “backstabber” and made it clear that the DMK would not work with the party.
The meeting, chaired by Stalin, a former Tamil Nadu chief minister, also resolved to demand that SIR be scrapped and the ballot paper system restored, sources told NDTV. The DMK accused the Congress of “doublespeak” on the issue and decided to work closely with CJP.
DMK's Third-Front Push Amid SIR Dispute
According to NDTV, the DMK has approached CJP and some regional leaders over the past few days as it explores the possibility of forming a third front.
Some reports have suggested that Stalin could meet Dipke in the coming days, fuelling speculation about a possible third front.
If the DMK succeeds in bringing these parties together, the move could deepen divisions within the INDIA bloc ahead of the next round of Assembly elections.
The dispute over SIR has also drawn the DMK into a confrontation with Tamil Nadu’s ruling TVK, led by Vijay. The DMK has accused TVK of winning the election because of SIR, even though TVK has joined the anti-SIR protests.
TVK, in turn, has accused the DMK of “enabling the SIR” in Tamil Nadu and called Stalin the “main culprit”.
Stalin Condemns Detentions, Offers Legal Assistance To CJP
Stalin has criticised the detention of CJP leaders and other protesters, arguing that the government's response would strengthen the agitation rather than suppress it.
On Thursday, he condemned the detention of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of the party’s Tiranga march and demanded the immediate release of those detained.
"Where is @abhijeet_dipke? Where is @neha_aisa? Detaining them without disclosing their whereabouts is blatantly illegal and deeply inhumane. The Union Government must release them immediately and stop suppressing peaceful protests. Every attempt to crush the movement will only make it stronger," he posted on X.
He ended the post with the hashtag #GyaneshKumarMustGo, adding, "The Union BJP Government has no other option."
Earlier, Stalin had also condemned the detention of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das during a flash protest at Jantar Mantar.
"How many protestors can this government detain? How many young voices can the BJP silence?" Stalin had posted.
He also said the DMK would provide legal assistance to CJP in its campaign against SIR.
DMK To Address Delimitation When It Comes Before Parliament
The DMK’s political outreach comes amid reports that the Centre may convene a special session of Parliament later this month to pursue the delimitation and women’s reservation Bills, which failed to pass the House earlier this year.
Sources told NDTV that Stalin informed party MPs that the DMK would deal with delimitation when the issue comes before Parliament.
The party has been among the strongest critics of delimitation. However, sources told NDTV that the BJP has opened channels of communication with the DMK, which has 22 MPs in Parliament, following the DMK’s split with the Congress.
Government sources told NDTV that the Centre hopes to secure the DMK’s support, particularly after an assurance of a 50 per cent increase in seats across the board.