Smriti Mandhana Or Deepti Sharma? Who Will Replace Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s New Captain?

D
Deepak Joshi
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Smriti Mandhana emerges as the frontrunner to replace Harmanpreet Kaur as India women’s captain, with Deepti Sharma also in contention for the leadership role

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India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana is the frontrunner to replace Harmanpreet Kaur as India’s captain

  • Mandhana has already served as Harmanpreet’s vice-captain and has prior leadership experience

  • Deepti Sharma remains a strong contender, offering leadership experience and all-round value

Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to step down as India women’s captain has opened the door to a new leadership era, and two senior names immediately stand out: Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.

Harmanpreet, who led India across formats, announced her resignation on Tuesday while confirming that she intends to continue playing for the country.

With the captaincy now vacant, Mandhana appears to have the inside track. She has been Harmanpreet’s vice-captain, is one of India’s most experienced players and has already expressed her readiness to take over.

Smriti Mandhana The Front-Runner To Replace Harmanpreet

If the BCCI wants a smooth transition, Smriti Mandhana appears to be the most natural choice. The left-handed opener has served as Harmanpreet’s deputy and was officially named vice-captain for India’s 2026 Asian Games squad. BCCI That continuity could prove crucial as India move into the post-Harmanpreet era.

Mandhana also brings considerable leadership experience outside international cricket. She has captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League and guided the franchise to major success. More importantly, she has already captained India in the past. Between 2019 and 2025, she led India in 18 T20Is, winning 11 of them, while she won all four ODIs in which she captained the side.

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Captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the time of toss. - X/BCCIWomen
Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on home soil. - File/AP
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as she walks off the field after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. - X | BCCI Women

The strongest indication of her readiness came earlier this year when Mandhana was asked whether she was prepared to succeed Harmanpreet. Her answer was simple: “Yes, of course. I am ready.”

Her credentials received another boost during the 2026 Asia Cup, when she became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket and surpassed Mithali Raj’s tally.

Deepti Sharma Offers A Strong Alternative

Deepti Sharma, however, is far from an outsider in the captaincy race. The experienced all-rounder has established herself as one of India’s most dependable players and offers something Mandhana does not, the ability to influence matches with both bat and ball.

Deepti also has leadership experience at franchise level, having captained UP Warriorz in the WPL after Alyssa Healy’s absence. Her tactical involvement across different phases of the game makes her an attractive option for the selectors.

However, Mandhana currently appears to have the clearer case. She has been Harmanpreet’s deputy, has already led India successfully, and has publicly stated that she is ready for the responsibility. Deepti could remain an important leadership figure within the group, but unless the selectors opt for a surprise move, Smriti Mandhana looks like the front-runner to become India’s next captain across formats.

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