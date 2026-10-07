Gyanesh Kumar Postpones Chhattisgarh Visit Amid Ongoing SIR Row And Opposition Protest

Gyanesh Kumar postponed his Chhattisgarh tour scheduled for October 7 and 8
The visit was to include Danteshwari Mata temple in Dantewada, Chitrakoot waterfall in Bastar and Bhoramdev temple in Kawardha
The Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh said the revised date will be communicated separately
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has deferred a Chhattisgarh trip set for October 7 and 8, as criticism grows over the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls. He was slated to travel with senior Election Commission of India officials, and the state had readied State Guest hospitality for him.
Opposition protests against Kumar and the Election Commission added to the pressure in Delhi on Tuesday night. INDIA bloc MPs, among them Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained after a sit-in that lasted more than eight hours at the Akashvani Bhawan premises, after police stopped them from moving towards the Election Commission office.
“It is informed that the Commission [ECI] has postponed the Chhattisgarh visit programme of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner, and other senior officials of the Commission, due to unavoidable reasons.The revised date of the visit will be communicated separately once it is received from the Commission,” the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh informed in a letter.
Planned Chhattisgarh Stops
The scrapped itinerary included the Danteshwari Mata temple in Dantewada district. Kumar was also due to visit Chitrakoot waterfall in Bastar and the Bhoramdev temple in Kawardha district.
Senior ECI officials were due to accompany him to the state. Officials had already been told to arrange the required protocol for his arrival.
Kumar was to remain in Chhattisgarh on October 7 and 8. The state had also readied State Guest hospitality for him for the full visit.
Opposition Protest Pressure
The postponement came against the backdrop of protests targeting Kumar and the Election Commission. INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained on Tuesday night after a sit-in that lasted more than eight hours inside Akashvani Bhawan.
The protest began after the MPs were barred from marching to the Election Commission office. The opposition leaders were raising what they called "vote chori" charges.
They also sought Kumar’s resignation. Their demand followed media reports alleging differences within the Election Commission over the SIR process and other issues.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi reached the All India Radio premises on Parliament Street around noon and sat down for the dharna. Police had blocked an attempt by opposition MPs to march to the Election Commission office, which was about 300 metres away.
Detentions And Removal
Police then moved in. Delhi Police forcibly removed Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Deepender Hooda, Praniti Shinde, Varsha Gaekwad and Imran Pratapgarhi as the All India Radio premises were cleared of all protesting MPs and leaders.
Several police personnel caught hold of Rahul Gandhi as they hauled him away in a bus. Gandhi and other MPs, including Venugopal, initially resisted the police action before they were removed from the premises within minutes.
The detainees were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were released around 10 pm, the party said.
Police later said around 250 people were detained on Tuesday night, including 50 MPs, after the sit-in that lasted more than eight hours.