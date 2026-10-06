Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained At Akashvani Bhavan Over SIR Protest

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera, were detained during a protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise

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Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: SS from Video

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained at Delhi's Akashvani Bhavan on Tuesday while staging a sit-in demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest was part of a march by Opposition parties against alleged irregularities in decisions taken by the Election Commission, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Along with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera, were also detained.

The Opposition parties have raised concerns over the conduct of the electoral roll revision exercise and sought greater clarity from the Election Commission.

The protestors were seeking to meet election officials and press their demands regarding the SIR exercise.

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