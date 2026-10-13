Selma Blair Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged In-Flight Assault Charges

Actress Selma Blair was taken into custody on Sunday following reports of a physical altercation aboard a Delta Airlines flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York, Variety confirmed. According to TMZ, Blair allegedly tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight before assaulting two members of the cabin crew, reportedly punching one and biting the other. Authorities were waiting at the gate when the plane arrived in New York and intervened after landing. The 54-year-old actress was subsequently arrested and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Both flight attendants reported injuries, and one was treated at a hospital.