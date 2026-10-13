Selma Blair Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged In-Flight Assault Charges

Selma Blair has been taken into custody.
The US actress was arrested for alleged assault on a flight.
This isn't the first time that Blair has been removed from a flight over problematic behaviour.
Actress Selma Blair was taken into custody on Sunday following reports of a physical altercation aboard a Delta Airlines flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York, Variety confirmed. According to TMZ, Blair allegedly tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight before assaulting two members of the cabin crew, reportedly punching one and biting the other. Authorities were waiting at the gate when the plane arrived in New York and intervened after landing. The 54-year-old actress was subsequently arrested and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Both flight attendants reported injuries, and one was treated at a hospital.
Blair, 54, who also starred in Hellboy and Cruel Intentions, was arrested and taken to hospital. A representative for Blair told Variety: “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.” In a statement to Variety, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson insisted, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”
What Did Selma Post Before Flight?
Before Sunday’s incident, Blair shared an Instagram post about her frequent travels with her service dog, Scout, an English Red Fox Labrador she acquired in 2021 to assist with her neurological condition.
“From LA to New Mexico to LA to NYC to LA, Scout and I have been busy. I miss you,” she wrote in the caption of a video featuring, among other clips, an aerial view of a city filmed through an airplane window. Blair issued a public apology after the incident. She said she accidentally mixed her medication with alcohol and "made a big mistake" that led her to "black out" and "say and do things that I deeply regret".
Selma Blair Gets Bail, Lawyer Cites Missed Medication As Trigger
"I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry," she said at the time. US media shared that the actress was screaming uncontrollably and nurses had to prop her up with a pillow and give her oxygen to calm down.
Blair has pleaded not guilty to assault charges in Queens Criminal Court and been released on $20,000 cash bail. During the arraignment, Blair's lawyer, Shawn Barnes, told the court that the actor had missed her medication for her neurological symptoms.
“These factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” Barnes said.
In 2016, she had a breakdown on a flight. She was removed from a flight on a stretcher while traveling with her 4-year-old son after she “had a total psychotic blackout".