Ranvir Shorey to CJP: Approach Courts, ‘Hijacking the Streets Is the Actual Murder of Democracy’

Ranvir Shorey has slammed the CJP's call to take over the streets.
He insisted the protesters take the legal route.
Shorey made the comments on X, targeting Saurav Das.
Actor Ranvir Shorey hit back at the mounting political unrest surrounding demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Replying to a post on X, Shorey took aim at Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Sourav Das, who had exhorted the public to take to the streets while asserting that the party and its supporters would not compromise on their agenda.
Ranvir Shorey Questions CJP Street Protests
Addressing the video where Das called for street takeover, Shorey wrote, "Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of democracy”!"
He added, "Protests in a democracy are meant to be a last resort. Not a way to circumvent the judiciary’s or legislative domain! Your “right to dissent” cannot turn into 7-days-a-week “protests” that hijack the country and make life hell for the rest of us! Only anarchists, attention seekers or morons would protest without exercising the legal remedies already available."
When a person on X drew attention to the CJI being compromised, Shorey resorted to ridicule, "Ever-growing list: I am compromised, Other voters are compromised, Media is compromised, Parliament is compromised, PMO is compromised, CEC is compromised, SC is compromised…Only daphli banging, dubiously funded mobs of parties that didn’t win elections on the streets are believable.
Dismissing claims of voter tampering, the BJP and the Election Commission have chosen to be indifferent to the backlash. Instead, the capital has been heavily militarised. The situation escalated on October 10 when authorities intercepted CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and organizers Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in Delhi, preventing them from leading a rally at Jantar Mantar. Strict security measures led to sweeping detentions of protest participants. Although released the following day after agreeing to a one-year peace bond, Dipke remained defiant, insisting the protest would go on.
The CJP is pushing for an unbiased investigation into voter list discrepancies alongside broad electoral changes. It's demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.