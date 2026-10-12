Ranvir Shorey to CJP: Approach Courts, ‘Hijacking the Streets Is the Actual Murder of Democracy’

Dismissing claims of voter tampering, the BJP and the Election Commission have chosen to be indifferent to the backlash. Instead, the capital has been heavily militarised. The situation escalated on October 10 when authorities intercepted CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and organizers Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in Delhi, preventing them from leading a rally at Jantar Mantar. Strict security measures led to sweeping detentions of protest participants. Although released the following day after agreeing to a one-year peace bond, Dipke remained defiant, insisting the protest would go on.