Ranvir Shorey Files Police Complaint After Receiving Death Threats For Criticising CJP Protest

Ranvir Shorey has received death threats after criticising the CJP street protest.
The actor shared screenshots of the threatening emails on X.
He approached the cyber police and Mumbai Police.
Actor Ranvir Shorey, who never shies away from voicing his opinions on politics or other social issues, has claimed that he received death threats after criticising the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi on Saturday (October 10, 2026).
Ranvir Shorey receives death threats
Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday (October 12), Shorey shared screenshots of the threatening emails and tagged Cyber Dost and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and sought help.
He wrote, “Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks.”
The emails showed abusive language and threatened to trace his location and “attack” him when the right time comes.
When a user asked him to share updates, he confirmed he filed an official complaint. "Now it’s over to @MumbaiPolice. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern."
What Mumbai Police said
The Mumbai Police, responding to Ranvir’s post, confirmed that they had followed him and asked him to share his contact details for further communication.
The actor thanked the police, replying, “Sharing. Thank you.”
What Ranvir Shorey said about CJP anti-CEC protests
Shorey aimed at the CJP's spokesperson Sourav Das, who had urged the public to take to the streets to protest.
Addressing the video where Das called for a street takeover, Shorey wrote, "Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of democracy”!"
The Khosla Ka Ghosla! actor added, "Protests in a democracy are meant to be a last resort. Not a way to circumvent the judiciary’s or legislative domain! Your “right to dissent” cannot turn into 7-days-a-week “protests” that hijack the country and make life hell for the rest of us! Only anarchists, attention seekers or morons would protest without exercising the legal remedies already available."
On the work front, Ranvir will be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which will hit the screens in March next year.